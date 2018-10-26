Game today
BIG TEN
Indiana (1-4, 4-4) at Minnesota (0-4, 3-4), 7 p.m.
Games Saturday
BIG 12
Texas Tech (3-1, 5-2) at Iowa St. (2-2, 3-3), 11 a.m.
TCU (1-3, 3-4) at Kansas (0-4, 2-5), 2 p.m.
Kansas St. (1-3, 3-4) at Oklahoma (3-1, 6-1), 2:30 p.m.
Texas (4-0, 6-1) at Oklahoma St. (1-3, 4-3), 7 p.m.
BIG TEN
Iowa (3-1, 6-1) at Penn St. (2-2, 5-2), 2:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman (4-4) at Nebraska (1-6), 11 a.m.
Purdue (3-1, 4-3) at Michigan St. (2-2, 4-3), 11 a.m.
Wisconsin (3-1, 5-2) at Northwestern (4-1, 4-3), 11 a.m.
Illinois (1-3, 3-4) at Maryland (2-2, 4-3), 2:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa (3-1, 4-3) at Western Illinois (2-2, 3-4), 1 p.m.
South Dakota St. (2-2, 4-2) at Illinois St. (1-3, 3-4), 12 p.m.
Indiana St. (1-3, 3-4) at Youngstown St. (2-2, 3-4), 1 p.m.
North Dakota St. (4-0, 7-0) at South Dakota (2-2, 3-4), 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois (0-4, 1-6) at Missouri St. (2-2, 4-3), 2 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana (2-2, 5-3) at Concordia-SP (2-2, 4-4), 12 p.m.
Bemidji St. (3-1, 5-3) at St. Cloud St. (3-1, 6-2), 1 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth (4-0, 8-0) at Minn.-Crookston (1-3, 1-7) 1 p.m.
Minot St. (1-3, 1-7) at Minn. St.-Moorhead (3-1, 5-3), 1 p.m.
Minn St.-Mankato (4-0, 8-0) at Wayne St. (1-3, 2-6), 1 p.m.
SW Minnesota St. (1-3, 4-4) at Winona St. (2-2, 5-3), 1 p.m.
Upper Iowa (1-3, 3-5) at Sioux Falls (3-1, 5-3), 1 p.m.
Northern St. (1-3, 2-6) at U-Mary (0-4, 0-8), 2 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe (2-3, 3-4) at Central (5-1, 7-1), 1 p.m.
Simpson (4-1, 5-2) at Luther (1-4, 1-6), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (4-1, 5-2) at Loras (3-2, 4-3), 1 p.m.
Neb. Wesleyan (1-5, 2-6) at Dubuque (4-1, 5-2), 2 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGE
Drake (3-1, 4-2) at Valparaiso (1-3, 1-6), 1 p.m.
Grinnell (0-3, 1-6) at Illinois College (1-2, 2-5), 1 p.m.
Knox (2-1, 2-5) at Cornell (0-3, 2-5), 1 p.m.
Briar Cliff (3-3. 5-3) at Dordt (4-2, 5-2), 1 p.m.
Concordia (Neb.) (2-4, 3-4) at Morningside (6-0, 8-0), 1 p.m.
Northwestern (5-1, 6-1) at Hastings (2-4, 4-4), 1 p.m.
Peru St. (1-1, 3-5) at Graceland (0-2, 0-8), 11 a.m.
Grand View (2-0, 6-1) at Culver-Stockton (0-2, 2-6), 12 p.m.
William Penn (1-1, 3-5) at Benedictine (Kan.) (2-0, 7-1), 1 p.m.
St. Scholastica (4-1, 4-3) at Iowa Wesleyan (1-4, 1-6), 12 p.m.
St. Ambrose (1-1, 4-3) at Robert Morris (Ill.) (1-2, 2-6), 1 p.m.
Waldorf (3-2, 3-5) at Dakota St. (2-3, 3-6), 4 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Ellsworth (1-7) at Butler (6-2), 1:30 p.m.
Fort Scott (2-5) at Iowa Western (6-1), 1 p.m.
Iowa Central (4-4) at Independence, 9 p.m.
TV schedule
GAMES TODAY
6 p.m. — Miami at Boston College (ESPN)
7 p.m. — Indiana at Minnesota (FS1)
9:30 p.m. — Utah at UCLA (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Bethune Cookman at Nebraska (BTN)
11 a.m. — Clemson at Florida St. (KCRG)
11 a.m. — Purdue at Michigan St. (ESPN)
11 a.m. — Texas Tech at Iowa St. (ESPN2)
11 a.m. — Massachusetts at Connecticut (ESPNU)
11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern (KFXA)
2 p.m. — TCU at Kansas (FS1)
2:30 p.m. — Arizona St. at USC (KCRG or ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. — Florida vs. Georgia (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Maryland (BTN)
2:30 p.m. — Iowa at Penn St. (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. — Kansas St. at Oklahoma (KFXA)
2:30 p.m. — Northern Illinois at BYU (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. — South Florida at Houston (KCRG or ESPN2)
5:30 p.m. — Washington at California (FS1)
6 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St. (ESPN)
6 p.m. — North Carolina St. at Syracuse (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)
7 p.m. — Navy vs. Notre Dame (KWWL)
7 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma St. (KCRG)
9:30 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. — Hawaii at Fresno St. (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. — San Diego St. at Nevada (ESPNU)
