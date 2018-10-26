Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

Game today

BIG TEN

Indiana (1-4, 4-4) at Minnesota (0-4, 3-4), 7 p.m.

Games Saturday

BIG 12

Texas Tech (3-1, 5-2) at Iowa St. (2-2, 3-3), 11 a.m.

TCU (1-3, 3-4) at Kansas (0-4, 2-5), 2 p.m.

Kansas St. (1-3, 3-4) at Oklahoma (3-1, 6-1), 2:30 p.m.

Texas (4-0, 6-1) at Oklahoma St. (1-3, 4-3), 7 p.m.

BIG TEN

Iowa (3-1, 6-1) at Penn St. (2-2, 5-2), 2:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman (4-4) at Nebraska (1-6), 11 a.m.

Purdue (3-1, 4-3) at Michigan St. (2-2, 4-3), 11 a.m.

Wisconsin (3-1, 5-2) at Northwestern (4-1, 4-3), 11 a.m.

Illinois (1-3, 3-4) at Maryland (2-2, 4-3), 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa (3-1, 4-3) at Western Illinois (2-2, 3-4), 1 p.m.

South Dakota St. (2-2, 4-2) at Illinois St. (1-3, 3-4), 12 p.m.

Indiana St. (1-3, 3-4) at Youngstown St. (2-2, 3-4), 1 p.m.

North Dakota St. (4-0, 7-0) at South Dakota (2-2, 3-4), 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois (0-4, 1-6) at Missouri St. (2-2, 4-3), 2 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana (2-2, 5-3) at Concordia-SP (2-2, 4-4), 12 p.m.

Bemidji St. (3-1, 5-3) at St. Cloud St. (3-1, 6-2), 1 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth (4-0, 8-0) at Minn.-Crookston (1-3, 1-7) 1 p.m.

Minot St. (1-3, 1-7) at Minn. St.-Moorhead (3-1, 5-3), 1 p.m.

Minn St.-Mankato (4-0, 8-0) at Wayne St. (1-3, 2-6), 1 p.m.

SW Minnesota St. (1-3, 4-4) at Winona St. (2-2, 5-3), 1 p.m.

Upper Iowa (1-3, 3-5) at Sioux Falls (3-1, 5-3), 1 p.m.

Northern St. (1-3, 2-6) at U-Mary (0-4, 0-8), 2 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe (2-3, 3-4) at Central (5-1, 7-1), 1 p.m.

Simpson (4-1, 5-2) at Luther (1-4, 1-6), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (4-1, 5-2) at Loras (3-2, 4-3), 1 p.m.

Neb. Wesleyan (1-5, 2-6) at Dubuque (4-1, 5-2), 2 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGE

Drake (3-1, 4-2) at Valparaiso (1-3, 1-6), 1 p.m.

Grinnell (0-3, 1-6) at Illinois College (1-2, 2-5), 1 p.m.

Knox (2-1, 2-5) at Cornell (0-3, 2-5), 1 p.m.

Briar Cliff (3-3. 5-3) at Dordt (4-2, 5-2), 1 p.m.

Concordia (Neb.) (2-4, 3-4) at Morningside (6-0, 8-0), 1 p.m.

Northwestern (5-1, 6-1) at Hastings (2-4, 4-4), 1 p.m.

Peru St. (1-1, 3-5) at Graceland (0-2, 0-8), 11 a.m.

Grand View (2-0, 6-1) at Culver-Stockton (0-2, 2-6), 12 p.m.

William Penn (1-1, 3-5) at Benedictine (Kan.) (2-0, 7-1), 1 p.m.

St. Scholastica (4-1, 4-3) at Iowa Wesleyan (1-4, 1-6), 12 p.m.

St. Ambrose (1-1, 4-3) at Robert Morris (Ill.) (1-2, 2-6), 1 p.m.

Waldorf (3-2, 3-5) at Dakota St. (2-3, 3-6), 4 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Ellsworth (1-7) at Butler (6-2), 1:30 p.m.

Fort Scott (2-5) at Iowa Western (6-1), 1 p.m.

Iowa Central (4-4) at Independence, 9 p.m.

TV schedule

GAMES TODAY

6 p.m. — Miami at Boston College (ESPN)

7 p.m. — Indiana at Minnesota (FS1)

9:30 p.m. — Utah at UCLA (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Bethune Cookman at Nebraska (BTN)

11 a.m. — Clemson at Florida St. (KCRG)

11 a.m. — Purdue at Michigan St. (ESPN)

11 a.m. — Texas Tech at Iowa St. (ESPN2)

11 a.m. — Massachusetts at Connecticut (ESPNU)

11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern (KFXA)

2 p.m. — TCU at Kansas (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Arizona St. at USC (KCRG or ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. — Florida vs. Georgia (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. — Illinois at Maryland (BTN)

2:30 p.m. — Iowa at Penn St. (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. — Kansas St. at Oklahoma (KFXA)

2:30 p.m. — Northern Illinois at BYU (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. — South Florida at Houston (KCRG or ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. — Washington at California (FS1)

6 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St. (ESPN)

6 p.m. — North Carolina St. at Syracuse (ESPN2)

6 p.m. — Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)

7 p.m. — Navy vs. Notre Dame (KWWL)

7 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma St. (KCRG)

9:30 p.m. — Oregon at Arizona (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. — Hawaii at Fresno St. (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. — San Diego St. at Nevada (ESPNU)

