Games today

BIG 12

Kansas (1-1) at Boston College (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

Games Saturday

BIG 12

Iowa (2-0) at Iowa St. (1-0), 3 p.m.

Kansas St. (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 11 a.m.

NC St. (2-0) at West Virginia (1-1), 11 a.m.

Oklahoma St. (2-0) at Tulsa (1-1), 2:30 p.m.

TCU (1-0) at Purdue (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma (2-0) at UCLA (0-2), 7 p.m.

Texas (1-1) at Rice (0-2), 7 p.m.

Texas Tech (2-0) at Arizona (1-1), 9:30 p.m.

BIG TEN

Iowa (2-0) at Iowa St. (1-0), 3 p.m.

Ohio St. (2-0) at Indiana (2-0), 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Penn St. (2-0), 11 a.m.

Maryland (2-0) at Temple (1-0), 11 a.m.

Eastern Michigan (1-1) at Illinois (2-0), 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern (1-1) at Minnesota (2-0), 2:30 p.m.

UNLV (1-1) at Northwestern (0-1), 2:30 p.m.

Arizona St. (2-0) at Michigan St. (2-0), 3 p.m.

TCU (1-0) at Purdue (1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois (1-1) at Nebraska (1-1), 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

North Dakota St. (2-0) at Delaware (2-0), noon

Eastern Kentucky (1-1) at Indiana St. (0-2), noon

Drake (0-2) at South Dakota St. (1-1), 1 p.m.

Duquesne (1-0) at Youngstown St. (2-0), 1 p.m.

Houston Baptist (1-1) at South Dakota (0-2), 2 p.m.

Illinois St. (1-1) at Eastern Illinois (0-2) 2 p.m.

Montana St. (1-1) at Western Illinois (0-2), 3 p.m.

UT Martin (1-1) at Southern Illinois (1-1), 6 p.m.

Missouri St. (0-1) at Tulane (1-1), 7 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Northern St. (0-1, 0-1) at Minot St. (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.

SW Minnesota St. (0-1, 0-1) at Wayne St. (0-1, 0-1), 6 p.m.

Winona St. (1-0, 1-0) at Sioux Falls (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.

Augustana (1-0, 1-0) at MSU-Mankato (1-0, 1-0), 6 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul (1-0, 1-0) at Upper Iowa (0-1, 0-1), 6 p.m.

Minn.-Crookston (0-1, 0-1) at St. Cloud St. (1-0, 1-0), 6 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth (1-0, 1-0) at MSU-Moorhead (1-0, 1-0), 6 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Benedictine (1-0) at Loras (0-1), 1 p.m.

DePuw (0-0) at Central (1-0), 1 p.m.

Illinois College (1-0) at Neb. Wesleyan (1-0), 1 p.m.

Chicago (0-1) at Simpson (0-1), 1 p.m.

St. Olaf (1-0) at Luther (0-1) 2 p.m.

Concordia (Neb) (0-1) at Buena Vista (1-0), 6 p.m.

Pacific (0-1) at Dubuque (0-1), 6 p.m.

Cornell (1-0) at Coe (0-1), 7 p.m.

Monmouth (0-1) at Wartburg, (1-0), 7 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGES

Central Methodist (0-1) at Grand View (1-0), noon

MidAmerica Nazarene (1-0) at William Penn (0-1), noon

Saint Ambrose (1-0) at Marian (0-0), noon

Dakota Wesleyan (1-1) at Briar Cliff (1-1), 1 p.m.

Dordt (1-1) at Morningside (1-0), 1 p.m.

Evangel (1-0) at Clarke (0-2), 1 p.m.

Grinnell (0-1) at Lake Forest (1-0), 1 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan (0-1) at Knox (0-1), 1 p.m.

Northwestern (1-0) at Midland (1-0), 1 p.m.

Baker (0-1) at Graceland (0-1), 6 p.m.

Cornell (1-0) at Coe (0-1), 7 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Central (2-1) at College of DuPage (1-1), 12 p.m.

Dodge City CC (0-2) at Ellsworth (0-3), 1 p.m.

TV schedule

Games today

5 p.m. -- North Carolina at Wake Forest (ESPN)

8:15 p.m. -- Houston vs. Washington St. (ESPN)

Games Saturday

11 a.m. -- Arkansas St. at Georgia (ESPN2)

11 a.m. -- Eastern Michigan at Illinois (BTN)

11 a.m. -- Kansas St. at Mississippi St. (ESPN)

11 a.m. -- Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

11 a.m. -- North Carolina St. at West Virginia (FS1)

11 a.m. -- Ohio St. at Indiana (KFXA)

11 a.m. -- Pittsburgh at Penn St. (KCRG)

11:30 a.m. -- The Citadel at Georgia Tech (FSM)

1:30 p.m. -- New Mexico at Notre Dame (KWWL)

2:30 p.m. -- Alabama at South Carolina (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. -- Georgia Southern at Minnesota (BTN)

2:30 p.m. -- Memphis at South Alabama (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma St. at Tulsa (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. -- Stanford at Central Florida (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. -- USC at BYU (KCRG)

3 p.m. -- Arizona St. at Michigan St. (KFXA)

3 p.m. -- Iowa at Iowa St. (FS1)

6 p.m. -- Florida at Kentucky (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- Kent St. at Auburn (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- Lamar at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m. -- Clemson at Syracuse (KCRG)

6:30 p.m. -- TCU at Purdue (BTN)

7 p.m. -- Northern Illinois at Nebraska (FS1)

7 p.m. -- Oklahoma at UCLA (KFXA)

9:15 p.m. -- Portland St. at Boise St. (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. -- Texas Tech at Arizona (ESPN)

