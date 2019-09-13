Games today
BIG 12
Kansas (1-1) at Boston College (2-0), 6:30 p.m.
Games Saturday
BIG 12
Iowa (2-0) at Iowa St. (1-0), 3 p.m.
Kansas St. (1-1) at Mississippi St. (2-0), 11 a.m.
NC St. (2-0) at West Virginia (1-1), 11 a.m.
Oklahoma St. (2-0) at Tulsa (1-1), 2:30 p.m.
TCU (1-0) at Purdue (1-1), 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma (2-0) at UCLA (0-2), 7 p.m.
Texas (1-1) at Rice (0-2), 7 p.m.
Texas Tech (2-0) at Arizona (1-1), 9:30 p.m.
BIG TEN
Ohio St. (2-0) at Indiana (2-0), 11 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Penn St. (2-0), 11 a.m.
Maryland (2-0) at Temple (1-0), 11 a.m.
Eastern Michigan (1-1) at Illinois (2-0), 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern (1-1) at Minnesota (2-0), 2:30 p.m.
UNLV (1-1) at Northwestern (0-1), 2:30 p.m.
Arizona St. (2-0) at Michigan St. (2-0), 3 p.m.
Northern Illinois (1-1) at Nebraska (1-1), 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
North Dakota St. (2-0) at Delaware (2-0), noon
Eastern Kentucky (1-1) at Indiana St. (0-2), noon
Drake (0-2) at South Dakota St. (1-1), 1 p.m.
Duquesne (1-0) at Youngstown St. (2-0), 1 p.m.
Houston Baptist (1-1) at South Dakota (0-2), 2 p.m.
Illinois St. (1-1) at Eastern Illinois (0-2) 2 p.m.
Montana St. (1-1) at Western Illinois (0-2), 3 p.m.
UT Martin (1-1) at Southern Illinois (1-1), 6 p.m.
Missouri St. (0-1) at Tulane (1-1), 7 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Northern St. (0-1, 0-1) at Minot St. (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.
SW Minnesota St. (0-1, 0-1) at Wayne St. (0-1, 0-1), 6 p.m.
Winona St. (1-0, 1-0) at Sioux Falls (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.
Augustana (1-0, 1-0) at MSU-Mankato (1-0, 1-0), 6 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul (1-0, 1-0) at Upper Iowa (0-1, 0-1), 6 p.m.
Minn.-Crookston (0-1, 0-1) at St. Cloud St. (1-0, 1-0), 6 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth (1-0, 1-0) at MSU-Moorhead (1-0, 1-0), 6 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Benedictine (1-0) at Loras (0-1), 1 p.m.
DePuw (0-0) at Central (1-0), 1 p.m.
Illinois College (1-0) at Neb. Wesleyan (1-0), 1 p.m.
Chicago (0-1) at Simpson (0-1), 1 p.m.
St. Olaf (1-0) at Luther (0-1) 2 p.m.
Concordia (Neb) (0-1) at Buena Vista (1-0), 6 p.m.
Pacific (0-1) at Dubuque (0-1), 6 p.m.
Cornell (1-0) at Coe (0-1), 7 p.m.
Monmouth (0-1) at Wartburg, (1-0), 7 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGES
Central Methodist (0-1) at Grand View (1-0), noon
MidAmerica Nazarene (1-0) at William Penn (0-1), noon
Saint Ambrose (1-0) at Marian (0-0), noon
Dakota Wesleyan (1-1) at Briar Cliff (1-1), 1 p.m.
Dordt (1-1) at Morningside (1-0), 1 p.m.
Evangel (1-0) at Clarke (0-2), 1 p.m.
Grinnell (0-1) at Lake Forest (1-0), 1 p.m.
Iowa Wesleyan (0-1) at Knox (0-1), 1 p.m.
Northwestern (1-0) at Midland (1-0), 1 p.m.
Baker (0-1) at Graceland (0-1), 6 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Central (2-1) at College of DuPage (1-1), 12 p.m.
Dodge City CC (0-2) at Ellsworth (0-3), 1 p.m.
TV schedule
Games today
5 p.m. -- North Carolina at Wake Forest (ESPN)
8:15 p.m. -- Houston vs. Washington St. (ESPN)
Games Saturday
11 a.m. -- Arkansas St. at Georgia (ESPN2)
11 a.m. -- Eastern Michigan at Illinois (BTN)
11 a.m. -- Kansas St. at Mississippi St. (ESPN)
11 a.m. -- Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- North Carolina St. at West Virginia (FS1)
11 a.m. -- Ohio St. at Indiana (KFXA)
11 a.m. -- Pittsburgh at Penn St. (KCRG)
11:30 a.m. -- The Citadel at Georgia Tech (FSM)
1:30 p.m. -- New Mexico at Notre Dame (KWWL)
2:30 p.m. -- Alabama at South Carolina (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. -- Georgia Southern at Minnesota (BTN)
2:30 p.m. -- Memphis at South Alabama (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. -- Oklahoma St. at Tulsa (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. -- Stanford at Central Florida (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. -- USC at BYU (KCRG)
3 p.m. -- Arizona St. at Michigan St. (KFXA)
3 p.m. -- Iowa at Iowa St. (FS1)
6 p.m. -- Florida at Kentucky (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- Kent St. at Auburn (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- Lamar at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m. -- Clemson at Syracuse (KCRG)
6:30 p.m. -- TCU at Purdue (BTN)
7 p.m. -- Northern Illinois at Nebraska (FS1)
7 p.m. -- Oklahoma at UCLA (KFXA)
9:15 p.m. -- Portland St. at Boise St. (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. -- Texas Tech at Arizona (ESPN)
