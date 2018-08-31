Games today
BIG TEN
Utah St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Games Saturday
BIG TEN
Kent St. at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Oregon St. at Ohio St., 11 a.m.
Texas at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Texas St. at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Appalachian St. at Penn St., 2:30 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Florida International, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
BIG 12
Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.
Southern at TCU, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (at Houston), 11 a.m.
West Virginia vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
Nicholls St. at Kansas, 6 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 7 p.m.
South Dakota St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Butler at Youngstown St., 1 p.m.
Cal Poly at North Dakota St., 2:30 p.m.
St. Xavier (Ill.) at Illinois St., 6:30 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Montana, 8 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana at Upper Iowa, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Augustana at Coe, 1 p.m.
Bethel at Simpson, 1 p.m.
Nebraska Wesleyan at Concordia (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Loras, 1 p.m.
Wis.-LaCrosse at Luther, 1 p.m.
Central at Northwestern-St. Paul. 5 p.m.
Wis.-Whitewater at Dubuque, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Wartburg, 7 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGE
Grinnell at Lawrence, 12 p.m.
Graceland at MidAmerica Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Valley City St., 1 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Dakota St., 1 p.m.
Baker at William Penn, 2:30 p.m.
Grand View at Evangel, 3:30 p.m.
Dordt at Waldorf, 6 p.m.
William Jewell at Drake, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Iowa Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Highland at Ellsworth, 1 p.m.
Iowa Central at Iowa Western, 2:30 p.m.
TV schedule
GAMES FRIDAY
6 p.m. — Army at Duke (ESPNU)
6 p.m. — Utah St. at Michigan St. (BTN)
8 p.m. — San Diego St. at Stanford (FS1)
8 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Wisconsin (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma (KFXA)
11 a.m. — James Madison at North Carolina St. (ESPNU)
11 a.m. — Kent St. at Illinois (BTN)
11 a.m. — Maryland vs. Texas at Landover, Md. (FS1)
11 a.m. — Mississippi vs. Texas Tech at Houston (ESPN)
11 a.m. — Oregon St. at Ohio St. (KCRG)
11 a.m. — Villanova at Temple (ESPNews)
2:30 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Iowa (BTN)
2:30 p.m. — Auburn vs. Washington at Atlanta (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. — Austin Peay at Georgia (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. — Central Michigan at Kentucky (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. — Tennessee vs. West Virginia at Charlotte (KGAN)
3 p.m. — North Carolina at California (KFXA)
5 p.m. — Boise St. at Troy (ESPNews)
6 p.m. — Cincinnati at UCLA (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Notre Dame (KWWL)
6:30 p.m. — St. Xavier at Illinois St. (NBCSCH)
6:30 p.m. — Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St. (ESPNU)
7 p.m. — Akron at Nebraska (KFXA)
7 p.m. — Alabama vs. Louisville at Orlando (KCRG)
8 p.m. — Northern Iowa at Montana (KCRG 9.2)
9:30 p.m. — UTSA at Arizona St. (FS1)
9:45 p.m. — BYU at Arizona (ESPN)
