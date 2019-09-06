Games Saturday
BIG 12
Bowling Green (1-0) at Kansas St. (1-0), 11 a.m.
West Virginia (1-0) at Missouri (0-1), 11 a.m.
UTSA (1-0) at Baylor (1-0), 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina (0-1) at Kansas (1-0), 6 p.m.
South Dakota (0-1) at Oklahoma (1-0), 6 p.m.
McNeese St. (1-0) at Oklahoma St. (0-0), 6 p.m.
LSU (1-0) at Texas (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
UTEP (1-0) at Texas Tech (1-0), 7 p.m.
BIG TEN
Rutgers (1-0) at Iowa (1-0), 11 a.m.
Army (1-0) at Michigan (1-0), 11 a.m.
Cincinnati (1-0) at Ohio St. (1-0), 11 a.m.
Syracuse (1-0) at Maryland (1-0), 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt (0-1) at Purdue (0-1) 11 a.m.
Central Michigan (1-0) at Wisconsin (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois (0-1) at Indiana (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
Illinois (1-0) at UConn (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska (1-0) at Colorado (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo (1-0) at Penn St. (1-0), 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota (1-0) at Fresno St. (0-1), 9:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Southern Utah (0-1) at Northern Iowa (0-1), 4 p.m.
Dayton (0-0) at Indiana St. (0-1), noon
Howard (0-1) at Youngstown St. (1-0), noon
North Dakota (1-0) at North Dakota St. (1-0), 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois (0-1) at UMass (0-1), 2:30 p.m.
Western Illinois (0-1) at Colorado St. (0-1), 3 p.m.
South Dakota at (0-1) Oklahoma (1-0), 6 p.m.
Long Island (0-0) at South Dakota St. (0-1), 6 p.m.
Morehead St. (1-0) at Illinois St. (0-1), 6:30 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa (0-0) at Augustana (0-0), 1 p.m.
Wayne St. (0-0) at Winona St. (0-0), 1 p.m.
MSU-Mankato (0-0) at SW Minnesota St. (0-0), 6 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther (0-0) at Whittier (0-0), 11 a.m.
Bethel (0-0) at Simpson (0-0), 1 p.m.
Coe (0-0) at Augustana (IL) (0-0), 1 p.m.
Loras (0-0) at Wis.-Eau Claire (0-0), 1 p.m.
Northwestern (St. Paul) (0-0) at Central (0-0), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (0-0) at Greenville (0-0), 1 p.m.
Westminster (0-0) at Neb. Wesleyan (0-0), 1 p.m.
Dubuque (0-0) at Wis.-Whitewater (0-0), 2 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGES
Clarke (0-1, 0-1) at Missouri Valley (0-0, 1-0), 11 a.m.
Dakota St. (1-0) at Briar Cliff (0-1),1 p.m.
Graceland (0-0, 0-0) at MidAmerica Nazarene (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.
Grand View (1-0, 1-0) at Baker (0-0, 1-0), 1 p.m.
Lawrence (0-0) at Grinnell (0-0), 1 p.m.
Valley City St. (1-0) at Northwestern (0-0), 1 p.m.
William Penn (0-1) at Benedictine (1-0), 1 p.m.
St. Ambrose (0-0) at Missouri Baptist (0-1), 1:30 p.m.
Waldorf (1-0) at Dordt (0-1), 6 p.m.
Iowa Wesleyan (0-0) at Cornell (0-0), 7 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Coffeyville CC (0-2) at Iowa Central (1-1), noon
Ellsworth (0-2) at Garden City CC (1-1), 1 p.m.
Hutchinson CC (2-0) at Iowa Western (1-1), 1 p.m.
TV schedule
GAMES TODAY
8 p.m. -- Marshall at Boise St. (ESPN2)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. -- Army at Michigan (KFXA)
11 a.m. -- Cincinnati at Ohio St. (KCRG)
11 a.m. -- Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- Syracuse at Maryland (ESPN)
11 a.m. -- Rutgers at Iowa (FS1)
11 a.m. -- Vanderbilt at Purdue (BTN)
11 a.m. -- West Virginia at Missouri (ESPN2)
11 a.m. -- Bowling Green at Kansas St. (FSM)
2:30 p.m. -- Central Michigan at Wisconsin (BTN)
2:30 p.m. -- Nebraska at Colorado (KFXA)
2:30 p.m. -- Southern Miss at Mississippi St. (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Clemson (KCRG)
3 p.m. -- Murray St. at Georgia (ESPN2)
4 p.m. -- Southern Utah at Northern Iowa (KCRG 9.2, CFU)
6 p.m. -- BYU at Tennessee (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. -- Buffalo at Penn St. (KFXA)
6:30 p.m. -- LSU at Texas (KCRG)
6:30 p.m. -- Tulane at Auburn (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. -- Western Michigan at Michigan St. (BTN)
6:30 p.m. -- Tenn.-Martin at Florida (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. -- California at Washington (FS1)
9:30 p.m. -- Stanford at USC (ESPN)
