Clip art football

Games Saturday

BIG 12

Bowling Green (1-0) at Kansas St. (1-0), 11 a.m.

West Virginia (1-0) at Missouri (0-1), 11 a.m.

UTSA (1-0) at Baylor (1-0), 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina (0-1) at Kansas (1-0), 6 p.m.

South Dakota (0-1) at Oklahoma (1-0), 6 p.m.

McNeese St. (1-0) at Oklahoma St. (0-0), 6 p.m.

LSU (1-0) at Texas (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

UTEP (1-0) at Texas Tech (1-0), 7 p.m.

BIG TEN

Rutgers (1-0) at Iowa (1-0), 11 a.m.

Army (1-0) at Michigan (1-0), 11 a.m.

Cincinnati (1-0) at Ohio St. (1-0), 11 a.m.

Syracuse (1-0) at Maryland (1-0), 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt (0-1) at Purdue (0-1) 11 a.m.

Central Michigan (1-0) at Wisconsin (1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois (0-1) at Indiana (1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Illinois (1-0) at UConn (1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska (1-0) at Colorado (1-0), 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo (1-0) at Penn St. (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota (1-0) at Fresno St. (0-1), 9:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Southern Utah (0-1) at Northern Iowa (0-1), 4 p.m.

Dayton (0-0) at Indiana St. (0-1), noon

Howard (0-1) at Youngstown St. (1-0), noon

North Dakota (1-0) at North Dakota St. (1-0), 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois (0-1) at UMass (0-1), 2:30 p.m.

Western Illinois (0-1) at Colorado St. (0-1), 3 p.m.

South Dakota at (0-1) Oklahoma (1-0), 6 p.m.

Long Island (0-0) at South Dakota St. (0-1), 6 p.m.

Morehead St. (1-0) at Illinois St. (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa (0-0) at Augustana (0-0), 1 p.m.

Wayne St. (0-0) at Winona St. (0-0), 1 p.m.

MSU-Mankato (0-0) at SW Minnesota St. (0-0), 6 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther (0-0) at Whittier (0-0), 11 a.m.

Bethel (0-0) at Simpson (0-0), 1 p.m.

Coe (0-0) at Augustana (IL) (0-0), 1 p.m.

Loras (0-0) at Wis.-Eau Claire (0-0), 1 p.m.

Northwestern (St. Paul) (0-0) at Central (0-0), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (0-0) at Greenville (0-0), 1 p.m.

Westminster (0-0) at Neb. Wesleyan (0-0), 1 p.m.

Dubuque (0-0) at Wis.-Whitewater (0-0), 2 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGES

Clarke (0-1, 0-1) at Missouri Valley (0-0, 1-0), 11 a.m.

Dakota St. (1-0) at Briar Cliff (0-1),1 p.m.

Graceland (0-0, 0-0) at MidAmerica Nazarene (0-1, 0-1), 1 p.m.

Grand View (1-0, 1-0) at Baker (0-0, 1-0), 1 p.m.

Lawrence (0-0) at Grinnell (0-0), 1 p.m.

Valley City St. (1-0) at Northwestern (0-0), 1 p.m.

William Penn (0-1) at Benedictine (1-0), 1 p.m.

St. Ambrose (0-0) at Missouri Baptist (0-1), 1:30 p.m.

Waldorf (1-0) at Dordt (0-1), 6 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan (0-0) at Cornell (0-0), 7 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Coffeyville CC (0-2) at Iowa Central (1-1), noon

Ellsworth (0-2) at Garden City CC (1-1), 1 p.m.

Hutchinson CC (2-0) at Iowa Western (1-1), 1 p.m.

TV schedule

GAMES TODAY

8 p.m. -- Marshall at Boise St. (ESPN2)

GAMES SATURDAY

11 a.m. -- Army at Michigan (KFXA)

11 a.m. -- Cincinnati at Ohio St. (KCRG)

11 a.m. -- Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)

11 a.m. -- Syracuse at Maryland (ESPN)

11 a.m. -- Rutgers at Iowa (FS1)

11 a.m. -- Vanderbilt at Purdue (BTN)

11 a.m. -- West Virginia at Missouri (ESPN2)

11 a.m. -- Bowling Green at Kansas St. (FSM)

2:30 p.m. -- Central Michigan at Wisconsin (BTN)

2:30 p.m. -- Nebraska at Colorado (KFXA)

2:30 p.m. -- Southern Miss at Mississippi St. (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Clemson (KCRG)

3 p.m. -- Murray St. at Georgia (ESPN2)

4 p.m. -- Southern Utah at Northern Iowa (KCRG 9.2, CFU)

6 p.m. -- BYU at Tennessee (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- Buffalo at Penn St. (KFXA)

6:30 p.m. -- LSU at Texas (KCRG)

6:30 p.m. -- Tulane at Auburn (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. -- Western Michigan at Michigan St. (BTN)

6:30 p.m. -- Tenn.-Martin at Florida (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. -- California at Washington (FS1)

9:30 p.m. -- Stanford at USC (ESPN)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments