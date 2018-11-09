Games Saturday
BIG 12
Baylor (3-3, 5-4) at Iowa St. (4-2, 5-3), 2:30 p.m.
Kansas (1-5, 3-6) at Kansas St. (1-5, 3-6), 11 a.m.
TCU (2-4, 4-5) at West Virginia (5-1, 7-1), 11 a.m.
Oklahoma St. (2-4, 5-4) at Oklahoma (5-1, 8-1), 2:30 p.m.
Texas (4-2, 6-3) at Texas Tech (3-3, 5-4), 6;30 p.m.
BIG TEN
Northwestern (5-1, 5-4) at Iowa (3-3, 6-3), 2:30 p.m.
Illinois (2-4, 4-5) at Nebraska (1-5, 2-7), 11 a.m.
Maryland (3-3, 5-4) at Indiana (1-5, 5-4), 11 a.m.
Ohio St. (5-1, 8-1) at Michigan St. (4-2, 6-3), 11 a.m.
Wisconsin (4-2, 6-3) at Penn St. (3-3, 6-3), 11 a.m.
Michigan (6-0, 8-1) at Rutgers (0-6, 1-8), 2:30 p.m.
Purdue (4-2, 5-4) at Minnesota (1-5, 4-5), 2:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa (4-2, 5-4) at Youngstown St. (2-4, 3-6), 11 a.m.
Illinois St. (2-4, 5-4) at Indiana St. (3-3, 5-4), 12 p.m.
South Dakota St. (4-2, 6-2) at Southern Illinois (1-5, 2-7), 1 p.m.
Western Illinois (4-2, 5-4) at South Dakota (2-4, 3-6), 1 p.m.
North Dakota St. (6-0, 9-0) at Missouri St. (2-4, 4-5), 2 p.m.
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa (1-5, 3-7) at Minn. St.-Mankato (6-0,10-0), 12 p.m.
Augustana (3-3, 6-4) at SW Minnesota St. (1-5, 4-6), 1 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul (3-3, 5-5) at Winona St. (4-2, 7-3), 1 p.m.
Minot St. (1-5, 1-9) at Bemidji St. (4-2, 6-4), 1 p.m.
Northern St. (3-3, 4-6) at Minn.-Duluth (6-0, 10-0), 1 p.m.
St. Cloud St. (4-2, 7-3) at Minn. St.-Moorhead (5-1, 7-3), 1 p.m.
U-Mary (0-6, 0-10) at Minn.-Crookston (1-5, 1-9), 1 p.m.
Wayne St. (2-4, 3-7) at Sioux Falls (4-2, 6-4), 1 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe (4-3, 5-4) at Luther (1-6, 1-8), 12 p.m.
Central (5-2, 7-2) at Loras (3-4, 4-5), 1 p.m.
Simpson (5-2, 6-3) at Buena Vista (0-7, 1-8), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (6-1, 7-2) at Dubuque (6-1, 7-2), 1 p.m.
IOWA COLLEGE
Iowa Wesleyan (1-6, 1-8) at Northwestern (Minn.) (4-3, 4-5) 2 p.m.
Morningside (8-0, 10-0) at Jamestown (2-6, 3-7), 12 p.m.
William Penn (1-2, 4-6) at Grand View (3-1, 7-2), 12 p.m.
Briar Cliff (4-4, 6-4) at Northwestern (7-1, 8-1), 1 p.m.
Dordt (5-3, 6-3) at Midland (5-3, 7-3), 1 p.m.
Cornell (2-3, 4-5) at Lawrence (1-4, 2-7), 1 p.m.
Grinnell (0-5, 1-8) at Beloit (0-5, 1-8), 1 p.m.
Marist (5-1, 5-4) at Drake (4-2, 5-3), 1 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene (3-1, 45) at St. Ambrose (3-1, 6-3), 1 p.m.
Culver-Stockton (1-3, 3-7) at Graceland (1-2, 1-9), 2 p.m.
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Iowa Central (6-4) at Hutchinson (8-2) 12 p.m.
Highland (6-3) at Iowa Western (8-1), 1 p.m.
Ellsworth (1-9) at Independence (1-8), 7 p.m.
TV schedule
GAMES TODAY
6 p.m. — Louisville at Syracuse (ESPN2)
9:15 p.m. — Fresno St. at Boise St. (ESPN2)
GAMES SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Illinois at Nebraska (BTN)
11 a.m. — Kansas at Kansas St. (FSM)
11 a.m. — Navy at Central Florida (ESPN2)
11 a.m. — South Carolina at Florida (ESPN)
11 a.m. — Mississippi at Texas A&M (KGAN)
11 a.m. — Ohio St. at Michigan St. (KFXA)
11 a.m. — TCU at West Virginia (FS1)
11 a.m. — Tulsa at Memphis (ESPNU)
11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Penn St. (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. — Baylor at Iowa St. (FS1)
2:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Iowa (KFXA)
2:30 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers (BTN)
2:30 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Alabama (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. — Purdue at Minnesota (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. — Washington St. at Colorado (ESPN)
6 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia (ESPN)
6 p.m. — Miami at Georgia Tech (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — South Florida at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m. — Florida St. at Notre Dame (KWWL)
6:30 p.m. — Texas at Texas Tech (KFXA)
7 p.m. — Clemson at Boston College (KCRG)
9:30 p.m. — California at USC (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. — Colorado St. at Nevada (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m. — UNLV at San Diego St. (ESPN2)
