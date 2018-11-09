Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

Games Saturday

BIG 12

Baylor (3-3, 5-4) at Iowa St. (4-2, 5-3), 2:30 p.m.

Kansas (1-5, 3-6) at Kansas St. (1-5, 3-6), 11 a.m.

TCU (2-4, 4-5) at West Virginia (5-1, 7-1), 11 a.m.

Oklahoma St. (2-4, 5-4) at Oklahoma (5-1, 8-1), 2:30 p.m.

Texas (4-2, 6-3) at Texas Tech (3-3, 5-4), 6;30 p.m.

BIG TEN

Northwestern (5-1, 5-4) at Iowa (3-3, 6-3), 2:30 p.m.

Illinois (2-4, 4-5) at Nebraska (1-5, 2-7), 11 a.m.

Maryland (3-3, 5-4) at Indiana (1-5, 5-4), 11 a.m.

Ohio St. (5-1, 8-1) at Michigan St. (4-2, 6-3), 11 a.m.

Wisconsin (4-2, 6-3) at Penn St. (3-3, 6-3), 11 a.m.

Michigan (6-0, 8-1) at Rutgers (0-6, 1-8), 2:30 p.m.

Purdue (4-2, 5-4) at Minnesota (1-5, 4-5), 2:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa (4-2, 5-4) at Youngstown St. (2-4, 3-6), 11 a.m.

Illinois St. (2-4, 5-4) at Indiana St. (3-3, 5-4), 12 p.m.

South Dakota St. (4-2, 6-2) at Southern Illinois (1-5, 2-7), 1 p.m.

Western Illinois (4-2, 5-4) at South Dakota (2-4, 3-6), 1 p.m.

North Dakota St. (6-0, 9-0) at Missouri St. (2-4, 4-5), 2 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa (1-5, 3-7) at Minn. St.-Mankato (6-0,10-0), 12 p.m.

Augustana (3-3, 6-4) at SW Minnesota St. (1-5, 4-6), 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul (3-3, 5-5) at Winona St. (4-2, 7-3), 1 p.m.

Minot St. (1-5, 1-9) at Bemidji St. (4-2, 6-4), 1 p.m.

Northern St. (3-3, 4-6) at Minn.-Duluth (6-0, 10-0), 1 p.m.

St. Cloud St. (4-2, 7-3) at Minn. St.-Moorhead (5-1, 7-3), 1 p.m.

U-Mary (0-6, 0-10) at Minn.-Crookston (1-5, 1-9), 1 p.m.

Wayne St. (2-4, 3-7) at Sioux Falls (4-2, 6-4), 1 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe (4-3, 5-4) at Luther (1-6, 1-8), 12 p.m.

Central (5-2, 7-2) at Loras (3-4, 4-5), 1 p.m.

Simpson (5-2, 6-3) at Buena Vista (0-7, 1-8), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (6-1, 7-2) at Dubuque (6-1, 7-2), 1 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGE

Iowa Wesleyan (1-6, 1-8) at Northwestern (Minn.) (4-3, 4-5) 2 p.m.

Morningside (8-0, 10-0) at Jamestown (2-6, 3-7), 12 p.m.

William Penn (1-2, 4-6) at Grand View (3-1, 7-2), 12 p.m.

Briar Cliff (4-4, 6-4) at Northwestern (7-1, 8-1), 1 p.m.

Dordt (5-3, 6-3) at Midland (5-3, 7-3), 1 p.m.

Cornell (2-3, 4-5) at Lawrence (1-4, 2-7), 1 p.m.

Grinnell (0-5, 1-8) at Beloit (0-5, 1-8), 1 p.m.

Marist (5-1, 5-4) at Drake (4-2, 5-3), 1 p.m.

Olivet Nazarene (3-1, 45) at St. Ambrose (3-1, 6-3), 1 p.m.

Culver-Stockton (1-3, 3-7) at Graceland (1-2, 1-9), 2 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Central (6-4) at Hutchinson (8-2) 12 p.m.

Highland (6-3) at Iowa Western (8-1), 1 p.m.

Ellsworth (1-9) at Independence (1-8), 7 p.m.

TV schedule

GAMES TODAY

6 p.m. — Louisville at Syracuse (ESPN2)

9:15 p.m. — Fresno St. at Boise St. (ESPN2)

GAMES SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Illinois at Nebraska (BTN)

11 a.m. — Kansas at Kansas St. (FSM)

11 a.m. — Navy at Central Florida (ESPN2)

11 a.m. — South Carolina at Florida (ESPN)

11 a.m. — Mississippi at Texas A&M (KGAN)

11 a.m. — Ohio St. at Michigan St. (KFXA)

11 a.m. — TCU at West Virginia (FS1)

11 a.m. — Tulsa at Memphis (ESPNU)

11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Penn St. (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. — Baylor at Iowa St. (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Iowa (KFXA)

2:30 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers (BTN)

2:30 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Alabama (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. — Purdue at Minnesota (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. — Washington St. at Colorado (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Miami at Georgia Tech (ESPN2)

6 p.m. — South Florida at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m. — Florida St. at Notre Dame (KWWL)

6:30 p.m. — Texas at Texas Tech (KFXA)

7 p.m. — Clemson at Boston College (KCRG)

9:30 p.m. — California at USC (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. — Colorado St. at Nevada (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. — UNLV at San Diego St. (ESPN2)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments