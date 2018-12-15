FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterback Easton Stick and the North Dakota State football team gave a rousing going-away present to their beloved coach during his last game in the Fargodome.
Stick ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to help North Dakota State defeat rival South Dakota State 44-21 Friday night in an FCS semifinal game the players dedicated to Bison coach Chris Klieman, who is headed for Kansas State.
Bruce Anderson added two rushing touchdowns for the undefeated and top-seeded Bison (14-0), who will be seeking their seventh FCS title in the last eight years. North Dakota State led 14-7 at intermission and then won a shootout in the second half.
Klieman has received overwhelming support from the team the community for his move to Kansas State. One of the loudest ovations came with about five minutes left when the big screens at the stadium flashed a picture of a fan holding a sign that said, "Thank you coach." As the final seconds ticked away, players came up to Klieman and told him that the victory was for him.
"I am happy for him. He is a player's coach," NDSU running back Seth Wilson said.
"Never underestimate the power of people who live for each other and support each other," Klieman said. "All the things that happened this week galvanized that locker room."
Stick, a first-team AP All-American selection, finished with 316 total yards. He was 12-of-15 passing for 169 yards and no interceptions, but it was his bulldog running that put the game away, especially when three Bison backs went out with minor injuries as the game wore on. Klieman said coaches put in more running plays for Stick this week and the quarterback "was not going to be denied" against the Jackrabbits.
"Easton Stick is the best player in college football. Period," Klieman said. "We're lucky to have him."
South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said Stick was the difference in the game, helped by an offensive line that wore down the Jacks.
"It was a great performance," Stiegelmeier said of Stick. "We know him pretty well obviously."
Stick, who has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine game, said he was happy that Klieman called his number so often.
"That was the most fun I ever had playing football," Stick said.
The Bison amassed 608 total yards, including 439 rushing. Anderson and fellow running backs Wilson and Adam Cofield combined for another 242 yards on the ground. Wilson set the tone for the Bison on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when he ran 78 yards to the South Dakota State 3, leading to a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
"That really changed the momentum," Stiegelmeier said. "It was a basic play."
South Dakota State scored a touchdown on its next possession but the Bison got the breathing room they need with Anderson's two scoring runs of 14 and 41 yards.
Taryn Christion threw for a pair of touchdowns for South Dakota State (10-3) and Pierre Strong Jr. ran for 135 yards and one score.
The victory capped a whirlwind week for the Bison football program, which lost Klieman to Kansas State and then promoted defensive coordinator Matt Entz to the top job. Klieman will coach the Bison in the Jan. 5 title game in Frisco, Texas.
"I can't thank (Bison athletic director) Matt Larsen enough for letting me finish this journey with these guys," Klieman added.
The Jackrabbits are 0-4 against the Bison in the playoffs. They lost for the second straight year in the semifinals.
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — This wasn't the first time that Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere threw seven touchdowns in a game. Or even the second.
But both those were in high school.
Barriere threw seven touchdown passes as Eastern Washington beat Maine 50-19 in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, to advance to the national title game against powerhouse North Dakota State.
"This time is way better," Barriere said. "We're going for a championship."
The sophomore did not become a starter until midseason, when Gage Gubrud was lost to an injury. But he has improved quickly.
Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said he was "on Cloud 10" after the Eagles broke a three-game losing streak in semifinal playoff games.
"We were in control from the start," Best said. "We made a statement on offense.'
"Maine didn't play their A game today. We did."
Nsimba Webster caught four touchdown passes for third-seeded Eastern Washington (12-2), which was playing in the national semifinals for the fifth time in nine years. He had nine catches for 188 yards.
Barriere completed 21 of 30 passes for 352 yards and tied the school record for scoring passes in a game.
"I can't believe he is the backup," Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said.
Chris Ferguson threw for 325 yards for Maine (10-4), which was making its first appearance in the semifinals. But he also committed some key turnovers early.
"You can't start that way early in the first quarter," Harasymiak said. "They were the better team today. I'm proud of these seniors for taking us to a level we have never been to. We'll be back."
It was the ninth road game of the season for the seventh-seeded Black Bears of the Colonial Athletic Association.
Maine fell into a hole early.
Eastern's Josh Lewis intercepted a Ferguson pass deep in Maine territory and was tackled on the 1-yard line. Barriere threw a touchdown pass to Andrew Boston for a 7-0 lead.
Ferguson fumbled near midfield on Maine's next possession and Eastern recovered. Barriere threw a 3-yard pass to Jayce Gilder for a 14-0 lead.
Barriere's 11-yard touchdown pass to Webster gave the Big Sky Conference tri-champions a 21-0 lead, still in the first quarter.
Barriere's fourth touchdown pass, a 16-yarder to Webster late in the second quarter, made it 28-0 at halftime.
Maine finally scored on a safety in the opening seconds of the second half, when a bad snap sent the ball into the Eastern end zone and Barrierre kicked it out the back.
Eastern had to kick off and Maine got a 31-yard field goal from Kenny Doak.
Barriere replied with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Webster for a 35-5 lead.
Maine's first touchdown came on a 47-yard pass from Ferguson to Andre Miller midway through the third.
Joe Fitzpatrick ran for a touchdown as Maine cut its deficit to 35-19 late in the third.
Barriere replied immediately with a 58-yard scoring pass to Webster, and the 2-point conversion was good, for a 43-19 lead at the end of three.
The Eagles played without Big Sky defensive player of the year Jay-Tee Tiuli, a lineman. Best said Tiuli was benched for a violation of team rules, but declined to provide details.
CURE BOWL
TULANE 41, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 24
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Bradwell rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tulane to its first postseason victory in 16 years, a 41-24 win over intrastate rival Louisiana-Lafayette in the Cure Bowl.
Justin McMillan improved to 5-1 as the Green Wave's starting quarterback, tossing a first-quarter TD pass to Terren Encalade and running for a late score while accounting for 217 yards total offense — 145 passing and 72 rushing.
Bradwell scored on runs of 15 and 4 yards while setting bowl records for rushing attempts (35) and yards for Tulane (7-6), which won a bowl game for the first time since the 2002 Hawaii Bowl.
The Green Wave also got a rushing TD from Amare Jones and outgained the Ragin' Cajuns 337 yards to 84 on the ground.
Lousiana-Lafayette (7-7) rallied from a 24-7 deficit to pull within three points on Jarrod Jackson's 15-yard TD reception with just over 10 minutes remaining.
McMillan put the game away, leading a 75-yard drive Bradwell finished with his second TD and later scoring himself on a 16-yard run that put Tulane up 41-24.
CELEBRATION BOWL
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 24, ALCORN STATE 22
ATLANTA (AP) — Lamar Raynard passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Malik Wilson returned a kickoff for the game-sealing touchdown for North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic conference champion Aggies (10-2) won ther second straight HBCU national championship and third in four years. Alcorn State finished 9-4.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jordan Love threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns and Jalen Greene had six catches for 151 yards and a score to help Utah State rout North Texas 52-13 in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday.
Interim coach Frank Maile directed the Aggies (11-2) after Matt Wells left to take the Texas Tech job.
Love completed 21 of 43 passes with one interception. D.J. William had two interceptions, helping Utah State ground high-flying North Texas (9-4).
Aaren Vaughns caught two passes for 109 yards and two scores for the Aggies, Gerold Bright ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and Darwin Thompson added 93 yards on 21 carries.
North Texas quarterback Mason Fine was injured in the first quarter, and the Mean Green ended up using four quarterbacks. Jalen Guyton had four catches for 103 yards a score.
