FAYETTE -- Four of the last five seasons, the Upper Iowa football team has posted a winning record.
In fact, the 27 wins the Peacocks have posted over the last five seasons is the most by the program in a five-year span since 32 victories between 1962-66.
Yet, the overwhelming feeling around the Upper Iowa program is they'd like to win more, and the Peacocks are determined to do that in 2018.
"Last year, 6-5 is a winning season, but we kind of wanted more than that," senior quarterback Brent Lammers said. "This year, that is kind of the goal ... to get over that hump ... get to seven wins or more and I think we have the squad to do it."
Six wins has been the Peacocks' thing recently. They've finished 6-5 four of the past five seasons.
This year's team features a defense that returns either a full-time or part-time starter at every position. The offense is led by Lammers, the Northern Sun Conference total offense leader in 2017 (2,463 yards, 1,916 passing, 547 rushing) and supplemented by the bruising running of 6-foot-1, 220-pound Ryan Parmely (871 yards).
The Peacocks want to prove they are better than sixth in the South Division and 11th overall, the spots where Upper Iowa was picked to finish in a preseason NSIC poll.
"We talked about it a lot in the offseason that 6-5 wasn't going to be good enough," Denver native Mitchel Seich said. "We really want to take that next step, try to make the playoffs.
"I think a big part of that is doing all the little things right, coming every day to practice and getting better and taking that next step to be an elite team."
Seich, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker, earned all-NSIC honorable mention honors last year after finishing third on the team with 65 tackles, nine of them for loss. He also recorded two sacks, had an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.
Seich is joined by Decorah native and former South Winneshiek prep Jordan Rommes (73 tackles, 46 solo) as two of UIU's defensive leaders.
"We feel very, very good about our defense," Peacocks head coach Tom Shea said. "There isn't anybody on that defensive unit that hasn't played a great deal of ball."
If there is a weakness right now, Shea said it's at offensive line where Upper Iowa graduated five players who were part of the rotation a year ago.
Former Waterloo West prep Alex Schneider is back at left tackle where he started 10 games last year. Sam Jennings started a handful of games at right tackle. After that, Shea is holding daily auditions.
"We've got to grow up quick and play hard," Shea said. "At this point in time, your guess is as good as mine (on who will make up the line). We very easily could start three freshmen and two sophomores on our offensive line this year.
"Alex Schneider is back at left tackle and he did a good job last year."
Shea is also aware how much his players have talked about getting over the 6-5 hump, and he's there with them. His message has been steadfast.
"We've just got to stay healthy, get a break here and there and keep believing," Shea said. "Everybody gets caught up in making the playoffs, making the playoffs. But it comes down to we have to beat Augustana (in the Sept. 1 season-opener)."
