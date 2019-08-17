NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts has had all the answers since transferring from Alabama in January.
One question had the new Oklahoma quarterback stumped. When asked what he does besides football and studying, he paused.
"Um. I don't know," he said.
Football and studying, that pretty much it?
"Yeah."
Hurts finally said he calls his friends and writes his thoughts down. But there isn't a lot of free time when you are trying to master coach Lincoln Riley's dynamic offense.
"My deal is taking in as much as I can so I can be the best player, the best leader I can be for this team this year," Hurts said.
It's clear that Hurts is focused, and he has much to show for that approach — he has played in three national title games and led a stirring rally against Georgia last season in the SEC championship game. He was part of the Alabama team that won the 2017 national title.
Hurts lost his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa last season, but his numbers jump out nonetheless: He was 26-2 as a starter for Alabama, then completed 73% of his passes as a reserve last season.
"The man can ball," top returning receiver CeeDee Lamb said. "He's a great leader. He likes things done in his way, He's been where we're trying to go and he's won an actual national championship, so we're going to listen to what he has to say and we're going to take it on there."
Credentials alone don't account for the respect Hurts has earned. He immediately got his new teammates' attention with his work ethic heading into his final year of college football.
"He's a leader, no doubt," receiver Lee Morris said. "He was a leader from day one when he got here."
Hurts' demeanor is ideal for someone who is stepping in and following Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Expectations are high for the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
"I've had the same approach since I got here — to be the best quarterback I can be," he said. "All that other stuff is what y'all want to talk about."
Hurts is 21 and has already graduated from Alabama with a degree in communications. Running back Trey Sermon said Hurts' maturity stands out.
"He's an old head to me," Sermon said. "He listens to a lot of old-school music. He makes a lot of jokes that you hear that my uncle would say."
Mayfield was a fiery, vocal leader who would yell and jump around. Murray was more subdued, but had a swagger that his teammates latched onto.
Hurts? He says: "I chill."
Riley said Hurts' ability to connect with those around him will be the most important part of the transition.
"To me, the story's not so much trying to get him caught up learning the offense," Riley said. "It's more trying to build the relationships and the trust that a lot of times it takes years and years — that to me is the whole deal, and to me, if that can be developed at a high level, the scheme stuff will come."
TOUGHEST SCHEDULE?: South Carolina has the type of brutal schedule that could help the Gamecocks be a better team that winds up with a worse record than last year.
The Gamecocks host both of the participants in last year's College Football Playoff championship game: Clemson and Alabama. They also travel to Georgia, the runner-up in the national championship game two years ago.
South Carolina's schedule shapes up as arguably the nation's toughest.
South Carolina opens the season with a neutral-site game against North Carolina in the debut of Mack Brown's second stint with the Tar Heels. The Gamecocks follow that with a home game against Football Championship Subdivision program Charleston Southern.
Then the Gamecocks host Alabama, visit Missouri and host Kentucky to close September. South Carolina visits Georgia and hosts Florida on consecutive weekends before visiting Tennessee and hosting Vanderbilt. South Carolina ends the season by hosting Appalachian State, visiting Texas A&M and hosting in-state rival Clemson.
South Carolina faces six teams that were ranked 16th or better in the final Associated Press Top 25 last season. That doesn't even include Appalachian State, which has gone 41-11 over the last four seasons.
