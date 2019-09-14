DECORAH -- St. Olaf scored touchdowns on three plays of 32 yards or more and handed Luther a 33-20 non-conference football setback Saturday.
Luther (0-2) broke on top on the first of two Parker Kizer touchdown runs, but St. Olaf (2-0) then reeled off 30 unanswered points for a 30-7 lead. The Norse got within 30-20 early in the fourth quarter, but no closer.
Kizer finished with 101 rushing yards on 21 carries. St. Olaf had 294 rushing yards and 181 passing for a 475-313 edge in total offense.
