IOWA CITY — Amani Hooker and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, two Iowa underclassmen whose roles evolved throughout the 2018 football season, were honored Tuesday as the best at their craft in the Big Ten.
Hooker became the fourth Hawkeye in seven seasons to be selected as the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year while Smith-Marsette is the first Iowa player named as the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.
“Amani and Ihmir both made strides in their development as football players and leaders throughout the course of the season,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.
Hooker follows Micah Hyde in 2012, Desmond King in 2015 and Josh Jackson in 2017 in winning the defensive back honor, while Smith-Marsette was recognized after ranking second in the nation with an average of 29.3 yards on 19 kickoff returns.
The recognition came as the Big Ten unveiled its defensive and special teams all-conference selections. The league will honor its offensive players Wednesday.
Hooker, a 6-foot, 210-pound junior from Minneapolis, helped lead a Hawkeye defense that limited opponents to a Big Ten-low 17.4 points per game and shares the national lead with 19 interceptions.
Second on the team with 59 tackles, Hooker leads Iowa with seven pass break-ups and shares the team lead with four interceptions. He has also recorded 3.5 tackles for a loss and had one sack.
Hooker was awarded first-team all-conference honors by both league coaches and a media panel, which also presented defensive end A.J. Epenesa first-team recognition.
Epenesa, a sophomore defensive end, was awarded second-team honors from coaches, while junior defensive end Anthony Nelson received second-team honors from the media and third-team accolades from league coaches.
Epenesa and Nelson share the team lead with 9.5 sacks and both have returned a fumble for a touchdown this season. Epenesa has 35 tackles for the season while Nelson has 41.
Senior defensive tackle Matt Nelson, senior safety Jake Gervase and senior kicker Miguel Recinos received honorable mention from both the coaches and media, while senior defensive end Parker Hesse and sophomore safety Geno Stone received honorable mention from the media.
In addition to the Hawkeyes receiving top individual honors, Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald swept Hayes-Schembechler and Dave McClain coach of the year awards selected by the coaches and media, respectively, Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes was named the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year and Michigan’s Devin Bush was honored as both the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year.
Illinois’ Chase McLaughlin was named the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year. The senior earned first-team all-Big Ten honors from coaches and second-team recognition from the media after connecting on 20 of 25 field goals this season.
