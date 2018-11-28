IOWA CITY -- After sharing the spotlight in the Iowa offense throughout the season, Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant shared first-team all-Big Ten honors announced Wednesday.
Hockenson was named the recipient of the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year Award, but first-team honors at the position were a split decision with coaches selecting Fant to the first team and a media panel choosing Hockenson.
“The tight end position has been a real strength for our team this year. To see both T.J. and Noah recognized is a credit to their performances throughout the season,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.
The first set of teammates to share first-team honors at tight end in Big Ten history, both dominated in their own way.
“One of the reasons we’ve had the kind of seasons we’ve had is because we feed off of each other,’’ Hockenson said. “I think we make each other better when we are out there together.’’
One of three finalists for the John Mackey Award as the national title end of the year, Hockenson leads the Hawkeyes with 46 receptions for 717 yards this season. The sophomore from Chariton has caught six touchdown passes and rushed for one score.
Fant leads tight ends nationally with seven touchdown receptions this season. The junior from Omaha, Neb., joined Hockenson among eight semifinalists for the Mackey Award. He is third on the Iowa team with 39 receptions covering 519 yards.
In addition to the first-team honors, Hockenson was named to the second team by the coaches and Fant was a second-team pick of the media panel as the Big Ten unveiled its offensive all-conference choices Wednesday.
Four Iowa offensive linemen and Ihmir Smith-Marsette were among Hawkeyes honored Wednesday for their offensive work.
Sophomore offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, a 12-game starter on the left side of the Iowa line, earned second-team all-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media.
Senior guard Ross Reynolds received second-team honors from conference coaches and was a third-team pick of the media, senior center Keegan Render was a third-team choice of the media and joined sophomore tackle Tristan Wirfs in earning honorable mention from league coaches.
Wirfs was also an honorable-mention pick of the media as was Smith-Marsette as a receiver after averaging a team-leading 17.5 yards per catch on his 19 receptions during Iowa’s 8-4 season.
In addition to Hockenson’s honor, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named both the Big Ten offensive player and quarterback of the year and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore was named the league’s freshman of the year and receiver of the year.
Players from Wisconsin swept the other two individual awards. Jonathan Taylor was named the running back of the year and Michael Deiter was selected as the league’s offensive lineman of the year.
