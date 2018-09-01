IOWA CITY -- Kirk Ferentz had big plans to celebrate a milestone victory Saturday night.
“Might even have an extra scoop of ice cream, really cut it loose,’’ Ferentz said after the Iowa football team he coaches earned a season-opening 33-7 victory over Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
The win was the 144th for Ferentz with the Hawkeyes, moving him past Hayden Fry as the all-time wins leader in the 130-year history of the Iowa program and into fifth on the Big Ten list.
Like many of the 143 wins that came before it, nothing came easily for the Hawkeyes against the same opponent that Ferentz earned his first victory at Iowa against three weeks into the 1999 season.
The 3-0 halftime lead Iowa held against the Huskies even matched the halftime score of that first win and Saturday, the Mid-American Conference West Division favorites forced the Hawkeyes to earn every bit of their coach’s record-setting victory.
“We knew it would be a game like this. We knew it wouldn’t be easy. When you play good opponents, it never is,’’ Iowa tight end Noah Fant said. “You have to work for what you get.’’
With four linemen – two starting offensive tackles, one starting defensive tackle and a key reserve – suspended for the opener, the Hawkeyes knew newcomers had to deliver in expanded roles.
First-game mistakes only added to the adventure.
Dropped passes, a blocked punt, an interception and plentiful penalties kept things interesting through two quarters.
The Huskies missed two field goals themselves, allowing Iowa to use a 33-yard field goal by Miguel Recinos early in the second quarter to maintain the slimmest of halftime leads.
“It wasn’t the start we wanted to get off to, not on either side of the ball,’’ linebacker Nick Niemann said. “We just had to keep working, keep at it.’’
Fant, who scored Iowa’s first touchdown on a 1-yard reception midway through the third quarter, had one of Iowa’s three dropped passes in the opening quarter of the game and committed penalties on back-to-back plays.
“I’m still thinking about the drop. It was a touchdown. Those things gnaw at you,’’ Fant said. “It was a tough start, but we didn’t quit.’’
Quarterback Nate Stanley saw that, as well.
“Whenever you make mistakes, it’s frustrating. It’s that way for all of us,’’ Stanley said. “But you have to keep it together and fight through adversity. We were able to do that.’’
In many respects, the Hawkeyes earned the win in the second half by playing Ferentz-style Iowa football.
The Hawkeyes simplified things, played to their strengths.
Iowa reduced its package of plays and relied on the tried-and-true formula of physical football and used the strength of its offensive and defensive fronts to wear the Huskies down over the final two quarters.
“Hammer, hammer, hammer,’’ said Levi Paulsen, who stepped into the starting lineup at one of the offensive tackle positions. “That’s what made the difference in the end. We kept hammering away at them, playing Iowa football and that pushed us over the top.’’
Iowa found a burst of energy from Toren Young, whose first carry of the season came in the third quarter and ended 40 yards from where it started on the Northern Illinois 15-yard line.
Four plays later, Stanley hit Fant in play action with the junior’s 13th-touchdown catch of his career on a fourth-and-goal play from the Huskies’ 1.
“Toren’s run, it got everybody going. It gave us a spark,’’ Fant said.
Iowa never looked back.
The Huskies went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and two snaps later, Young broke free for a 24-yard gain before Northern Illinois brought him down with a horse collar tackle that moved the ball to the 10-yard line.
Ivory Kelly-Martin, who ran for 62 yards on 16 carries while sharing the backfield workload with Mekhi Sargent and Young, scored on a two-yard carry three plays later that left the Huskies in a 17-0 hole with 2 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
On the flip side, Iowa’s defense denied Northern Illinois early and often in the final two quarters.
“They got after our butt,’’ Huskies coach Rod Carey said. “I think the difference was how their d-line got after our o-line and put our defense on the field too much.’’
The Huskies mustered just two yards of offense in the third quarter and put the ball back in Hawkeye hands when A.J. Epenesa stripped quarterback Marcus Childers of the ball and Chauncey Golston recovered with :47 left.
“I thought I was going to have the scoop and the score, but it didn’t quite work that way,’’ said Golston, who was brought down following a five-yard return at the Northern Illinois 26-yard line.
“We came out in the second half and really got after them, played our type of football. It was good to see it all come together the way it did. Everybody stepped up and came through to get us the win.’’
Young, who showed his elusiveness on his long runs, displayed a powerful burst to add to the Iowa lead on a six-yard touchdown run with 13:02 remaining.
A safety extended the Iowa lead to 26-0 midway through the final quarter before back-up quarterback Peyton Mansell hit the first two passes he attempted as a Hawkeye and then scored on a 1-yard keeper.’
“Coach Ferentz always talks about playing team football,’’ Stanley said. “If the offense is struggling, we know the defense will have our back and vice versa. They helped us out all game.’’
The Huskies denied the Hawkeyes a chance to add a shutout cherry to the top of Ferentz’s victory sundae.
Jauan Wesley, a transfer from Iowa State who recorded the punt block in the first quarter, caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Childers with 2:12 remaining to cap Northern Illinois’ lone touchdown drive of the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.