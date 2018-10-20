IOWA CITY — Iowa turned Maryland’s rushing attack on its side Saturday.
The Hawkeyes aggressively set an edge on defense, never allowing the Terrapins to gain any traction on the ground.
Maryland ran for 68 yards on its 23 carries in Iowa’s 23-0 victory at Kinnick Stadium, including just 18 in the first half as the Hawkeyes built a 13-0 advantage.
“We knew that to string stuff out and keep them going sideways was something we wanted to do,’’ defensive end Parker Hesse said. “It was something we did a good job with.’’
The Terrapins entered the game with the Big Ten’s third-leading ground attack, averaging 245.5 yards per game but Maryland was unable to avoid becoming the fourth team this season to be held to fewer than 100 rushing yards by Iowa.
Maryland’s leading rusher Ty Johnson finished with 15 yards on four carries and the Terrapins’ leading rusher in the game, Javon Leake, collected all 16 of his yards on one carry with just over one minute left in the game.
“We did what we set out to do,’’ linebacker Kristian Welch said. “The guys up front control things so well and we’re able to make the plays we need to make.’’
Hesse, who finished with two tackles for a loss and one sack, said Iowa players grew comfortable with the plan to deal with Maryland’s misdirection and shifts on the practice field throughout the week.
“You never really know the timing of it until you’re in a game, but the guys we have on defense, the way we run to the ball and play together, it’s something you can trust in any situation,’’ Hesse said.
CHALLENGING DAY: Winds gusting over 40 miles per hour and swirling at times impacted not only the passing game, but the work of punters and kickers.
Iowa’s Colten Rastatter punted just twice, but averaged 46.5 yards while kicker Miguel Recinos hit a career-high three field goals, connecting from 23, 25 and 36 yards.
“It was a challenging day,’’ Recinos said. “The good thing is that we communicate with the coaches, let them know what we’re comfortable with and they take that feedback and use it. I was able to put some good clean hits on the ball and get them through.’’
He said he told coaches that he was comfortable with anything inside 50 yards with the wind at his back and 35-40 yards was about the maximum distance into the wind.
“Both of the punts Colten hit were really big and Miguel, there wasn’t anything easy about what he did,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “They really came through.’’
BOWL ELIGIBLE: With Saturday’s win, Iowa moved to 6-1 on the season and became bowl-eligible for the 17th time in the last 18 seasons.
“It’s not the final step, but we never want to take that for granted,’’ Ferentz said.
PENALTY FREE: After committing a season-high 11 penalties a week earlier at Indiana, Iowa was not penalized once in Saturday’s game.
It marked the first time since a 38-17 loss to Ohio State on Sept. 30, 2006 that the Hawkeyes played a football game without being called for a single penalty.
