DES MOINES (AP) — Drake has promoted defensive coordinator Todd Stepsis to head coach.
The Bulldogs announced the promotion Friday of the 41-year-old Stepsis, who spent the past five seasons running Drake's defense. Stepsis replaces Rick Fox, who resigned on Dec. 10.
Stepsis, who previously spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator at Saginaw Valley State, led a defense that ranked ninth nationally in 2018 in scoring defense at 19.1 points a game and ninth in total defense at 296 yards per outing.
"Todd distinguished himself from an incredible applicant pool because of his familiarity with our program and the vision he shared for the future of Drake football," Bulldogs director of athletics Brian Hardin said in a statement.
"Todd has directed the best defense in our league for many years, but he has also consistently developed the young men in our program academically, socially and mentally."
Stepsis coached a total of 42 all-Pioneer League players, including last season's PFL Defensive Player of the Year in Nate Clayberg.
"I've been fortunate for 20 years to have a job that doesn't feel like work and these past five years have taken my love of coaching football and mentoring young men to a whole new level," said Stepsis. Our student-athletes, coaches and university are so special, and I can't wait to get back from break so we can get after it."
