TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Cedar Falls High all-stater Ross Pierschbacher is one of three finalists for the prestigious Rimington Trophy awarded to college football’s top center.
Pierschbacher is a redshirt senior and fourth-year starter at Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 309-pounder started 42 games at left guard his first three seasons before moving to center this year and helping the top-ranked Crimson Tide rank second nationally in scoring offense and third in total offense.
Garrett Bradbury of North Carolina State and Sam Mustipher of Notre Dame are the other finalists.
The winner of the Rimington Trophy will be announced live during the ESPNU Red Carpet Show Thursday, Dec. 6 immediately preceding the ESPN College Football Awards Show.
