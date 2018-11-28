AMES -- For the second straight season, Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has been named the Big 12 Coach of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
Campbell shared the award with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.
No. 23 Iowa State (7-4, 6-3 Big 12) was picked to finish seventh in the conference but ended the season in a tie for third. The six conference wins are the most ever by a Cyclone team.
Campbell is the second Iowa State coach to win coach of the year twice, joining Earle Bruce, who won it in 1976 and '77.
In Campbell’s last four seasons as a head coach, dating back to his time at Toledo, he’s won coach of the year in his conference three times.
Several Iowa State players also received recognition from the Big 12 coaches.
Safety Greg Eisworth was named the Defensive Newcomer of the Year and was a first-team all-Big 12 selection. A transfer from Trinity Valley Community College by way of Ole Miss, Eisworth led Iowa State in tackles with 84, 54 of which were solo tackles. He also had four tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Seven Cyclones earned second-team honors -- running back David Montgomery, receiver Hakeem Butler, tight end Charlie Kolar, running back and kick returner Kene Nwangwu, defensive back Brian Peavy, defensive tackle Ray Lima and defensive end JaQuan Bailey.
Nine more Iowa State players were honorable mention. Those nine were defensive end Spencer Benton, linebacker Willie Harvey, offensive lineman Josh Knipfel, offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones, offensive lineman Bryce Meeker, quarterback Brock Purdy, linebacker Mike Rose, fullback Sam Seonbuchner and linebakcer Marcel Spears.
Of the 17 total players honored by the Big 12, only Peavy, Harvey, Benton and Seonbuchner are seniors.
Iowa State finishes its regular season Saturday against Drake at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.