TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After Alabama coach Nick Saban went down the line of families prior to a senior night victory over rival Auburn, a reporter asked him if there was a story about one of those seniors that stood out.
Saban responded that the first thing that pops into his mind walking down that line of seniors and parents is always the home visit during the recruiting process.
“Probably the unique story was Ross Pierschbacher in Iowa,” Saban recalled. “I go up with there with (former offensive line coach) Mario Cristobal, who’s from Cuba and has never been in the snow before. We get a rental car and it’s snowing like hell now.
“It ain’t snowing a little bit — it’s snowing a lot and it’s blowing sideways. I say, ‘Mario, let me drive.’ But he thought he had to do his duty, man, and I’ve never been more scared in my whole life.
“Once we got to the home visit, the food was good, the family was great and obviously we got a great player and a great person that has been a great ambassador for the University of Alabama and a great representative for our program.”
Pierschbacher still laughs when he hears that story.
“He doesn’t really speak up about that stuff, so for that to be the most memorable recruiting visit that he says he had, it’s just kind of funny,” the Cedar Falls native said during a recent phone interview with The Courier.
On Saturday, Pierschbacher will be leading Alabama’s offensive line as the guard-turned-center attempts to help the Crimson Tide secure a fourth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The former Cedar Falls High all-stater still has fond memories from that snowy day when Saban came to town. Tiger co-head coaches Pat Mitchell and Brad Remmert, along with assistant Ken Kolthoff, were invited over for dinner with the family ordering in some Brown Bottle.
Pierschbacher just sat back and listened.
“It was almost like they were telling war stories,” Pierschbacher related. “A bunch of old guys just talking about all the stories that they remember from coaching and everything. It was awesome to hear all the knowledge that they had, and I just kind of sat back.”
After deciding to join Alabama’s dynasty, Pierschbacher entered Tuscaloosa with high goals. He’s crossed them all off the list, with one more national title and selection in the NFL draft potentially in his near future.
The offensive lineman graduated in three years and received his master’s degree in marketing on Dec. 15. One of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy awarded to the nation’s top center, various outlets have projected Pierschbacher to be drafted anywhere from the third to fifth round. He’s pursuing a third national title over the last four years.
“I just think it made me grow up and kind of realize the person that I am, my strengths and weaknesses,” Pierschbacher said, reflecting on his five years at Alabama. “It’s given me opportunities I otherwise wouldn’t have had. I think it’s opened up a lot of doors for me.”
While Pierschbacher knows Alabama’s offense as well as any player, he says it was an adjustment moving from guard to center for the first time this season. He’s taken a leadership role, helping the newcomers to the line get on the same page as the veterans.
“It’s easy to sit here and say that it clicked immediately, but it didn’t,” Pierschbacher said. “It took just a lot of reps and practice outside of team stuff to get it down. I’m still trying to learn little things here and there.”
The new position could be a valuable beyond college.
“I’m probably going to be a guy that’s going to need to play all three interior positions,” Pierschbacher said, addressing his NFL outlook. “I’ve shown that I’ve been able to do that on film. I think the center position will kind of be where I make my money and kind of hang my hat on that, so I think that will be big for me.”
Pierschbacher plans to watch the draft alongside family and friends in Cedar Falls.
“All the hard work and everything that you put in, it just kind of comes to fruition in this one moment,” he said. “I’m anxious to see where I’m going.
“You could be watching Monday Night Football and you could be watching your future team. You don’t know, which is exciting, but you’re also like, ‘Alright let’s get it over with at this point.’ You just want to know what city you’re going to and what teammates you’re going to have.”
A first team All-American by The Sporting News, one of Pierschbacher’s most memorable contests was Alabama’s most recent — rallying from down 21-7 to defeat Georgia in the SEC title game.
“It was kind of the roller coaster of emotions,” Pierschbacher said. “We were starting out good, defense got a stop, we were driving and then we threw a pick. Then there was just a lull in there where we were kind of getting our butts kicked for a while. It was just embarrassing. Some guys were kind of falling apart on the sidelines emotionally.
“We were trying to keep it together. I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t some doubt that crept into your mind. We just kind of kept fighting and kept scratching and clawing through — keep doing our job and good things are going to happen. That’s always been our mentality. It proved to be true this time, as well.”
Pierschbacher has maintained close ties to his high school program, returning to watch a playoff game against Indianola during a bye week this past fall. With former prep teammate and Iowa lineman Ike Boettger on Buffalo’s roster, Pierschbacher is on pace to become the second NFL player from Cedar Falls in as many years.
“I know that his college career his last season, the injuries and stuff, it wasn’t the way he wanted to go out,” Pierschbacher said of Boettger. “But for him to be getting the opportunities that he’s getting is just awesome. The guy deserves it. You think about some guys from Cedar Falls, Iowa, playing in the NFL, it’s pretty rare.
“Growing up, there was never a guy going to the NFL. That wasn’t really talked about. For there to be two within two years, it’s pretty awesome. I’m just glad to be one of those guys.”
