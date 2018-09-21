After a somber Saturday filled with humbling setbacks, Big Ten football teams went back to work this week.
“That’s really all you can do, move on to the next one and try to get better,’’ Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
The Wildcats dropped a 39-34 game to Akron last weekend, but their misery had plenty of company.
Troy won at Nebraska 24-19, Rutgers was pounded by Kansas 55-14, Temple routed Maryland 35-14 and BYU handed Wisconsin its first nonconference loss at Camp Randle Stadium since 2002, 24-21.
“To me, it’s still early in the year and we don’t really know what this all means,’’ Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “Each game has its own story. I think for all of the narratives, you have to go out and play the season out to see what has been earned.’’
Fitzgerald believes that, as well.
“It was a tough week last week and we were part of it,’’ Fitzgerald said. “Last year, 7-1 in bowls and it was a great year for the conference. Time will tell.’’
The Wildcats’ coach does believe weekend results provided coaches scattered from Piscataway to Lincoln with plenty of teaching points.
“The challenge of working with 17- to 22-year-olds is to not ride the roller coaster and getting them to understand what it takes to avoid that,’’ Fitzgerald said. “Anybody can win in college football in any game on a Saturday. Hopefully, they’ll learn and improve.’’
BACK TO WORK: Illinois expects an infusion of talent for tonight’s Big Ten opener against Penn State.
Five players who were suspended for the first three games of the season, including three 2017 starters, will likely see their first action of the season in the 8 p.m. home game against the Nittany Lions.
Defensive backs Bennett Williams and Nate Hobbs, defensive lineman Leon Pate, tight end Lou Dorsey and receiver Carmoni Green are among players expected to be back on the game field after spending the first weeks of the Illini’s 2-1 season working on the scout team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.