Try 1 month for 99¢
Matt Sacia

Sacia

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Bethel University unleashed a relentless rushing attack and rode a big first half to a 41-14 win over Wartburg Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.

The Royals (10-1) ran the ball 55 times for 387 yards and an average of seven yards per carry. They converted 7 of 14 third-down situations and 3 of 4 fourth downs.

Bethel scored the only touchdown of the opening quarter to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive, then erupted for 28 second-quarter points to build a 35-0 halftime lead.

The Royals put together scoring drives covering 50 yards in eight plays and 59 yards in nine plays over the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second, then tacked on a 67-yard touchdown run by Jaran Roste and a 75-yard interception return by Kyle Peach in the final 2:49 of the half.

Wartburg (8-3) regrouped and outscored Bethel 14-6 in the second half on Matt Sacia touchdown passes to Lee Bonifus and Mason Carter, but the Knights had too big a deficit to overcome.

Sacia found himself under constant pressure from a Royals defense that racked up 10 sacks that contributed to a minus-42 yards rushing for Wartburg. The record-setting Knights quarterback finished 23 of 41 for 230 yards with one interception.

Roste ran for 150 yards and Sam Gibas 107 to lead Bethel.

Bethel 41, Wartburg 14

Wartburg 0 0 7 7 — 14

Bethel 7 28 6 0 — 41

Beth — Jaran Roste 3 run (Matthew Stone kick)

Beth — Miek Delich 6 run (kick failed)

Beth — Delich 11 run (Stone kick)

Beth — Roste 67 run (Delich run)

Beth — Kyle Peach 75 interception return (Stone kick)

Wart — Lee Bonifus 2 pass from Matt Sacia (Kain Eagle kick)

Beth — Roste 41 run (kick failed)

Wart — Mason Carter 5 pass from Sacia (Eagle kick)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments