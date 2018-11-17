ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Bethel University unleashed a relentless rushing attack and rode a big first half to a 41-14 win over Wartburg Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Royals (10-1) ran the ball 55 times for 387 yards and an average of seven yards per carry. They converted 7 of 14 third-down situations and 3 of 4 fourth downs.
Bethel scored the only touchdown of the opening quarter to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive, then erupted for 28 second-quarter points to build a 35-0 halftime lead.
The Royals put together scoring drives covering 50 yards in eight plays and 59 yards in nine plays over the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second, then tacked on a 67-yard touchdown run by Jaran Roste and a 75-yard interception return by Kyle Peach in the final 2:49 of the half.
Wartburg (8-3) regrouped and outscored Bethel 14-6 in the second half on Matt Sacia touchdown passes to Lee Bonifus and Mason Carter, but the Knights had too big a deficit to overcome.
Sacia found himself under constant pressure from a Royals defense that racked up 10 sacks that contributed to a minus-42 yards rushing for Wartburg. The record-setting Knights quarterback finished 23 of 41 for 230 yards with one interception.
Roste ran for 150 yards and Sam Gibas 107 to lead Bethel.
Bethel 41, Wartburg 14
Wartburg 0 0 7 7 — 14
Bethel 7 28 6 0 — 41
Beth — Jaran Roste 3 run (Matthew Stone kick)
Beth — Miek Delich 6 run (kick failed)
Beth — Delich 11 run (Stone kick)
Beth — Roste 67 run (Delich run)
Beth — Kyle Peach 75 interception return (Stone kick)
Wart — Lee Bonifus 2 pass from Matt Sacia (Kain Eagle kick)
Beth — Roste 41 run (kick failed)
Wart — Mason Carter 5 pass from Sacia (Eagle kick)
