Clemson star Isaiah Simmons a do-it-all talent for the NFL

Playing up to five positions on an afternoon wasn’t uncommon nor physically too demanding for Simmons.

“The hardest part about it is just the mental aspect, having to know what everybody else has to do,” Simmons said. “That was the most complicated thing I had to deal with. But I learn everything very fast. ... At Clemson our back seven, we all meet in the same room, so I’m able to hear everything all at one time as opposed to having to go from room to room.”

He doesn’t have a position preference in the NFL.

“I like an interception just as much as I like getting a sack,” Simmons said. “I don’t think I have a favorite.”

Although he worked out with the linebackers at the NFL scouting combine, Simmons had a quick retort for anyone asking what position was in his blood.

“Defense,” he’d say with a million-dollar smile.

It’s not as if he’ll have to choose one position or another in the pros, either.