KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The biggest stars to play for the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night won’t be around for the season opener, and it won’t be because they’re backups about to get cut.
Demetrius Harris caught an early touchdown pass for Kansas City, and Aaron Jones ran for 34 yards and a score for Green Bay, then the Chiefs rallied in a game of backups and also-rans for a 33-21 victory in the preseason finale for both teams.
Harris, expected to back up Travis Kelce at tight end, is suspended for the season opener for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. And Jones, the Packers’ backup running back, is out the first two games for violating the same policy during the offseason.
They were two of a handful of recognizable names to even take the field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid had seen enough from their starters in training camp and the preseason, so they turned the game over to a plethora of backups trying to make the team — or, at least latch onto the practice squad when rosters are trimmed this weekend.
“It was great to see these young guys in there, give them an opportunity to play,” Reid said. “They made (general manager) Brett Veach’s job hard these next couple of days.”
Rookie safety Armani Watts intercepted two passes, and Makinton Dorleant returned another pick for a touchdown as the Chiefs’ defense finally made some plays.
DeShone Kizer started for Green Bay and was 5 of 7 for 57 yards with a touchdown and a pick.
BROWNS 35, LIONS 17: Baker Mayfield threw for 138 yards in a dominant first half for Cleveland, and the Browns wrapped up the preseason with a victory over the Detroit Lions. Nick Chubb and Matthew Dayes ran for touchdowns for Cleveland in what was generally a battle of backups.
COLTS 27, BENGALS 26: Matt Barkley’s left knee was injured by a low hit after he threw a pass, giving Jeff Driskel the inside track for the Bengals’ backup quarterback role.
DOLPHINS 34, FALCONS 7: Brock Osweiler made a strong final bid for Miami’s backup quarterback job, leading three first-quarter touchdown drives. Osweiler completed 16 of 25 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins (1-3).
EAGLES 10, JETS 9: Christian Hackenberg had a rough audition for an NFL roster spot, tossing two interceptions, but the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles rallied. Joe Callahan threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Matt Jones with 18 seconds left to lift Philadelphia (1-3).
JAGUARS 25, BUCCANEERES 10: Fourth-stringer Tim Cook ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns, and Carroll Phillips returned a fumble for another TD to help Jacksonville.
PATRIOTS 17, GIANTS 12: Third-stringer Danny Etling tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Ralph Webb early in the second half and iced the game with an 86-yard run late.
VIKINGS 13, TITANS 3: Rookie Daniel Carlson kicked field goals of 39 and 22 yards, and Kyle Sloter added a 24-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
RAVENS 30, REDSKINS 20: Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for a touchdown while backup Robert Griffin III spent the entire game on the sideline as Baltimore completed its third consecutive unbeaten preseason.
STEELERS 39, PANTHERS 24: Josh Dobbs put together a compelling case to be on someone’s NFL roster next week, throwing for a touchdown and running for another.
TEXANS 14, COWBOYS 6: Houston rookie running back Terry Swanson rushed for a 37-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to lift the Texans.
BILLS 28, BEARS 27: AJ McCarron made a shaky case for a roster spot, leading a surge in the fourth quarter after struggling for most of the game. McCarron ran for a touchdown and threw for three more in the fourth — including a 6-yarder to Keith Towbridge in the closing minute.
SAINTS 28, RAMS 0: Cameron Meredith caught two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Meredith caught a 56-yard pass from Taysom Hill to set up rookie Boston Scott’s 4-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Hill threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Meredith for a 12-0 halftime lead.
