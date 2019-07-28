ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Tyreek Hill was contrite but repentant in his first comments since he was banished from the Kansas City Chiefs following an audio recording in which his then-fiancee accused him of hurting their son.
The star wide receiver declined Sunday to discuss the specifics of his case, which wound to a conclusion late last week when the NFL declined to punish him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. But he did apologize for the precarious situation he left the Chiefs in this past offseason.
“I’ve learned to just appreciate those around me,” Hill said after the Chiefs’ second workout of training camp at Missouri Western. “I feel like I take that for granted sometimes, being a professional athlete. I tend to not stay humble, you know what I’m saying? I still love my kids and I still love my family, but I feel like sometimes I take all of those things for granted.”
The NFL was still weighing whether to punish Hill under terms of its personal conduct policy when it sent investigators to Kansas City late last month. During an eight-hour session, Hill supplied the league with his side of the story, laying out the facts from his point of view.
The NFL ultimately decided late last week that it would not punish Hill, and the Chiefs immediately announced that his team-issued suspension was lifted and he would be reporting to training camp.
