KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes began the season with what many viewed as the best collection of offensive talent in the NFL, whether that was at the skill positions or along the offensive line.
That certainly won’t be the case on Sunday.
The Chiefs quarterback will be missing Eric Fisher for the foreseeable future after the Pro Bowl left tackle flew to Philadelphia on Monday to undergo surgery on a core muscle injury.
The Chiefs said Fisher hurt his groin in practice late last week, and he lasted just three snaps in Sunday’s victory over Oakland before spending the rest of the game on the sideline.
Kansas City already is without All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill for at least another month because of a broken collarbone, and top running backs LeSean McCoy (sprained ankle) and Damien Williams (knee bruise) join the cast of Chiefs on the sideline for Sunday’s home opener against Baltimore.
BROWN UPDATE: Two people with knowledge of the investigation into Antonio Brown being accused of sexual assault told The Associated Press that one of the accusers has met with NFL investigators and that there is no timetable for concluding the probe.
Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of the sensitivity of the case.
A spokesman for the district attorney’s office in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, said: “Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown. Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit.”
The allegations by Britney Taylor made against Brown in a civil lawsuit became known days before the four-time All-Pro wide receiver made his debut with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Taylor had a lengthy meeting with the NFL this week.
Taylor has accused Brown of sexually assaulting her on three occasions, including rape, in the lawsuit filed in South Florida. A second woman has alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home.
BROWNS LOSE NJOKU: A person with knowledge of the injury says Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku broke his right wrist against the Jets and may need surgery.
You have free articles remaining.
Njoku, who suffered a concussion on the same play, will visit a specialist before an operation is scheduled, said the person.
HOLDING ON: His teammates and even his boss have had it with Denver Broncos grabby left tackle Garett Bolles, who suggested officials are unfairly targeting him for holding infractions.
Their 2017 first-round draft pick was flagged four times for holding in Denver’s 16-14 loss to Chicago on Sunday, giving him 34 yellow flags in 34 starts, 26 of them for grabbing his opponent.
The laggard left tackle exacerbated his troubles by suggesting afterward that the officials are picking on him.
The backlash was swift and spirited.
Coach Vic Fangio and star receiver Emmanuel Sanders admonished Bolles to quit grabbing jerseys, putting his hands outside the framework of defenders and finishing plays by tackling his opponent to the ground.
Then, general manager John Elway issued a scathing rebuke of Bolles on his weekly show on KOA NewsRadio.
“Well, it’s got to stop. Period,” Elway fumed. “There are no more excuses for it. He’s had 26 holding penalties in the last two years and two games, so it’s got to stop. The bottom line is if he thinks he’s getting singled out, he is. He’s got to understand that. He’s got to understand what he’s doing.”
INCOGNITO RETURNS: Oakland Raiders left guard Richie Incognito practiced for the first time Wednesday after returning from a two-game suspension and said he’s anxious to play. He’s just as eager to leave his long history of troubles on and off the field in the past.
“The suspension’s behind me, all the negative stuff is behind me. Just eyes forward, staying positive,” Incognito said. “Relishing the opportunity, enjoying every day in here because you don’t know how many more you’re going to have. And wanting to play well. Just really want to charge forward and make it right.”
It’s a second restart with Oakland for Incognito, who signed with the Raiders in the offseason and spent all training camp working with the starting offense before heading to Arizona to work out while serving the suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.