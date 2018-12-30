Iowa (8-4)
SCHEDULE/RESULTS Date Opponent Result
Sept. 1 Northern Ill. W,33-7 Sept. 8 Iowa St. W,13-3 Sept. 15 Northern Iowa W,38-14 Sept. 22 Wisconsin L,28-17 Oct. 6 at Minnesota W,48-31 Oct. 13 at Indiana W,42-16 Oct. 20 Maryland W,23-0 Oct. 27 at No. 17 Penn St. L,30-24 Nov. 3 at Purdue L,38-36 Nov. 10 Northwestern L,14-10 Nov. 17 at Illinois W,63-0 Nov. 23 Nebraska W,31-28 Score by quarters
Iowa 71 118 112 77 — 378
Opponents 41 47 51 70 — 209
Team statistics
Iowa Opp.
Scoring 31.5 17.4 First downs 250 199 Rushes-yds 468-1,944 393-1,234 Rushing avg. 162.0 102.8 Comp-att-int 221-377-10 216-370-18 Passing yds 2,732 2,241 Passing avg. 227.7 186.8 Total offense 389.7 289.6 Kickoff return avg. 26.8 16.4 Punt return avg. 10.8 4.7 Fumbles-lost 11-6 12-6 Penalties-yds 61-539 70-638 Punts-avg. 49-38.4 68-39.8 Net punting avg. 35.9 35.5 3rd down pct. 46.0 35.0 4th down pct. (16-24) 67.0 (10-23) 43.0 Sacks by 34-229 13-79 Field goals 15-20 9-13 PATs 45-45 24-24 Red zone pct. (45-53) 85.0 (21-26) 81.0 Red zone TD pct. (36-53) 68.0 (17-26) 65.0 Time of possession 33:03 26:57
Mississippi State (8-4)
SCHEDULE/RESULTS
Date Opponent Result
Sept. 1 Stephen F. Austin W,63-6 Sept. 8 at Kansas St. W,31-10 Sept. 15 Louisiana W,56-10 Sept. 22 at Kentucky L,28-7 Sept. 29 Florida L,13-6 Oct. 6 No. 8 Auburn W,23-9 Oct. 20 at No. 5 LSU L,19-3 Oct. 27 No. 16 Texas A&M W,28-13 Nov. 3 Louisiana Tech W,45-3 Nov. 10 at No. 1 Alabama L,24-0 Nov. 17 Arkansas W,52-6 Nov. 22 at Mississippi W,35-3 Score by quarters
Miss. St. 85 107 80 77 — 349
Opponents 33 39 39 33 — 144
Team statistics
MSU Opp.
Scoring 29.1 12.0 First downs 240 201 Rushes-yds 472-2,717 411-1,251 Rushing avg. 226.4 104.2 Comp-att-int 151-291-8 199-367-12 Passing yds 2,107 1,970 Passing avg. 175.6 164.2 Total offense 402.0 268.4 Kickoff return avg. 21.2 21.2 Punt return avg. 5.9 8.0 Fumbles-lost 8-2 13-6 Penalties-yds 75-658 62-475 Punts-avg. 51-37.7 65-40.5 Net punting avg. 36.8 38.3 3rd down pct. 43.0 28.0 4th down pct. (5-15) 33.0 (7-22) 32.0 Sacks by 36-290 24-171 Field goals 9-13 20-25 PATs 46-46 12-12 Red zone pct. (35-39) 90.0 (23-32) 72.0 Red zone TD pct. (28-39) 72.0 (8-32) 25.0 Time of possession 30:48 29:12
