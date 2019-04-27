NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The third and final day of an NFL draft as memorable for the scene, the music and the passion of the folks in Nashville began Saturday with Arizona selecting Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler.
Shortly thereafter, Iowa defensive standouts Anthony Nelson and Amani Hooker were selected, followed in the fifth round by Cedar Falls native and Alabama stalwart offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher.
Butler is 6-foot-6 and could be a presence in the red zone for new Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall choice on Thursday night. The Cardinals also selected Massachusetts WR Andy Isabella in the second round.
“I’m super excited to play with Kliff Kingsbury,” Butler said of the new Cardinals coach. “I told him when I met him at the combine I wanted to go to Texas Tech and they didn’t offer me in. He just called me and told me he wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice.”
Iowa’s Nelson was Tampa Bay’s first pick on the final day of the draft, landing with the Bucs in the fourth round (No. 107 overall) after the club added linebacker Devin White, cornerbacks Sean Bunting and Jamel Dean, and safety Mike Edwards over the previous two days. They finished by taking speedy Bowling Green receiver Scotty Miller late in the sixth round and Missouri defensive tackle Terry Beckner, Jr., with the first pick of the seventh round.
In all, six of the team’s eight selections are defensive players. Offensive line and running back are areas of need that Licht and coach Bruce Arians did not address in the draft.
Tennessee traded up in the fourth round to take Hooker at No. 116 overall. He can play both safety and nickel while adding depth to the secondary. Hooker spent many of his college practices guarding Iowa’s assembly line of NFL tight ends — a group that includes San Francisco’s George Kittle, Detroit Lions first-round pick T.J. Hockenson and Denver Broncos first-round selection Noah Fant.
“They are getting a playmaker, a baller, a student of the game, a guy you don’t have to worry about off the field,” Hooker said. “I’m going to come into work every day, no complaining. It’s a business now, and I’m ready to take it on and win some championships and Super Bowls.”
Washington put a focus on giving coach Jay Gruden more to work with on offense by drafting a quarterback, a running back and three offensive linemen, including Pierschbacher.
The All-American guard and center who was a four-year starter and played in four national championship games at Alabama entertained a house filled with family and friends at his home in Cedar Falls Saturday. He was selected with the 153rd overall pick and is the first Cedar Falls native drafted since Trev Alberts was chosen in the fifth round in 1994 and the first Cedar Falls High player drafted since Troy Stedman went in the seventh round in 1988.
The fourth round rarely has much intrigue, but it still drew thousands of folks to downtown Nashville Saturday afternoon.
Approximately 200,000 people attended the draft on each of the first two nights, packing Broadway to hear the picks, listen to the tunes in the honky tonks — and by Tim McGraw in a rousing concert Friday night — and make this “selection meeting” unlike anything the NFL has seen.
Nashville’s performance likely puts it firmly in the NFL’s mind for a repeat; Las Vegas is on tap next year for the draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.