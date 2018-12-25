CLEVELAND (AP) — Just a year ago, the Browns were winless. They were aimless. They looked hopeless.
Disgusted with their laughable team, some Cleveland fans spent the holidays planning a tongue-in-cheek parade around FirstEnergy Stadium to celebrate a probable 0-16 season. Coach Hue Jackson promised to jump into Lake Erie.
Those gloomy days are long gone. The Browns have turned it around.
"It's been a long time coming," wide receiver Rashad Higgins said. "We were due for a winning team."
Overdue.
With their 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Browns (7-7-1) completed the biggest turnaround in franchise history. Cleveland's seven-game improvement — and it could be eight with a win this week in Baltimore — since last season tops the six-game jumps the team made in 1976 and 2007.
It's been a remarkable swing for a franchise that has had just two winning seasons since its 1999 expansion reboot. And it's a stunning rise for a team that endured a late-October coaching change, and if not for a play here and there, would be preparing for the playoffs.
In an unpredictable season across the NFL, Cleveland's one-year comeback may be the biggest shocker of all.
To interim coach Gregg Williams, Cleveland's surge this season isn't a surprise. Williams, who has led the Browns to a 5-2 record since taking over for Jackson, has always felt the team had enough talent to win and is finally putting it together.
"I don't ever walk into any game thinking that we can't win, and I thought that last year," said Williams, whose candidacy for the full-time job after the season improves with every victory. "I thought we played extremely well enough in many of those games to win games, and that is how close and tough the league is. It comes down to anywhere from three to four to four to five plays a game.
"Now, we are making more of those plays. The more you make, the easier it is to buy in to understanding of this is how we play as a team. A team wins the game, not individuals."
FOLES IS THE MAN: Nick Foles will get another shot to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs.
Coming off a record-setting performance in a 32-30 comeback win over Houston, Foles will start when the Eagles (8-7) visit Washington (7-8) in a must-win game Sunday.
Carson Wentz hasn't been cleared to return from a back injury that has forced him to miss the last two games.
CARROLL GETS EXTENSION: Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is sticking around through the 2021 season after signing a three-year contract extension.
Carroll is in his ninth season as Seattle's coach and clinched his seventh playoff berth with Sunday's victory over Kansas City. He is 97-59-1 overall in his tenure and led Seattle to a pair of Super Bowl appearances, winning the franchise's only championship after the 2013 season.
