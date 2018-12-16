METAIRIE, La. (AP) — When Drew Brees became the NFL’s career leader in yards passing, he wanted to come up with some sort of gift to thank those who coached him, caught the 6,357 completions it took to set the record, and those who blocked while he threw.
His solution was an exhaustive process than involved the production of about 175 unique commemorative footballs and the enlisting Saints front office and public relations staff to help track down 99 receivers, 56 offensive linemen, 11 head or assistant coaches from his 18 pro seasons, as well as a few others Brees saw as instrumental in his success.
The recipients began receiving their custom-made footballs this week, which pleased Brees because he wanted it done before Christmas.
“Naturally you start thinking, ‘OK, well, a lot of people have caught those balls,” Brees said. “So let’s get a list of all the pass catchers and the number of catches and the number of yards and let’s put together a game ball for them and put those statistics on there for them, so they know that they have a piece of this and they were an important part of it.’”
That’s how the effort started. But Brees soon realized he couldn’t just limit it to receivers.
“It’s not just about the receivers. It’s about the guys blocking.’ So it’s like, ‘All right, let’s find every offensive lineman that’s ever started a game.’ So we did that,” Brees said. “Then I started thinking about coaches. Then I started thinking about other people as well. So it was actually a long list. But I just wanted to do that for them.”
Even current Saints players, such as veteran tight end Ben Watson, received the balls at their homes — not the mail room or locker room at Saints headquarters.
“It’s him. It’s surprising but it’s not surprising at the same time that he would give a special thanks to the guys that helped him along the way,” Watson said. “Obviously, this is his accomplishment. But him being the leader that he is, he loves to defer praise to other people.”
The package in which the ball was contained included a typed letter signed by Brees. Receivers, linemen, coaches and other “contributors” each got different variations of the letter, depending on the nature of their roles in the record.
NO SURGERY FOR WENTZ: Carson Wentz’s back injury will sideline him for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.
With the Eagles’ No. 1 quarterback out, Nick Foles gets another opportunity to rescue the team he led to a Super Bowl victory last season.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back and the injury could take up to three months to heal. But Pederson wouldn’t rule him out for the rest of this season. The Eagles (6-7) are still in the chase for a playoff spot.
NAGY NO. 1: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was picked as having done the NFL’s best coaching job in 2018 in voting released Friday by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press.
Nagy received seven of the 10 first-place votes for his work leading the Bears (9-4) to the top of the NFC North. Seattle’s Pete Carroll finished second in the voting.
FRALIC’S BATTLE ENDS: Bill Fralic, the burly, bruising and athletic offensive lineman who starred for the Atlanta Falcons and was a three-time All-American at Pittsburgh, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 56.
Fralic was the first offensive lineman to finish in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy balloting — finishing eighth in 1983 and sixth in 1984. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998. The school retired his No. 79 at halftime of his final home game in 1984.
