FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady is a week into his 20th NFL training camp and will turn 42 on Saturday, but the New England Patriots quarterback still has boundless enthusiasm for the challenge ahead.
“I have a great time,” Brady said after Wednesday’s full-pads practice, conducted in 90-degree heat.
“I love the sport. I’ve been playing it since I was a kid. It’s hard for me to imagine doing anything else in life. I love playing ball, so to still be out here at 41, soon to be 42, it’s a pretty great thing for me,” he said.
The sixth-round draft selection out of Michigan in 2000 is coming off his sixth Super Bowl victory in nine appearances, but personnel changes along his offensive line and at tight end loom as obstacles to another trip to the title game.
“There’s a lot of turnover every year, and you deal with that turnover and a lot of new guys trying to assimilate into what we’ve done here for a long time,” Brady said during his first meeting with the media in camp.
“Between the coaches, the veteran players, the leaders, it’s our responsibility to get everyone on the same page and doing the right thing and trying to help in whatever way we can to help us move the ball downfield and score points,” he said.
Foremost among the changes is the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski, regarded as perhaps the best in the game over the past nine seasons.
“He’s a great player, and to replace great players, it’s not like you just pick another one off the tight end tree,” he said. “You’ve got to find guys that come in that want to put the work in and want to try to contribute.”
Brady credited the Patriots’ defensive unit with testing his receivers to their utmost every day in practice.
“It’s hard to complete passes on our secondary, and that’s just the reality,” he said. “So it’s actually great work for our offense to see how we measure up against a very good defense.”
MORSE HAS CONCUSSION: Buffalo Bills starting center Mitch Morse is out indefinitely after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Coach Sean McDermott provided no details on how Morse was hurt while saying the player was diagnosed with the concussion on Tuesday.
Morse was Buffalo’s key offseason free-agent addition in its bid to overhaul what had been a patchwork line.
He signed a four-year, $44.5 million contract after spending his first four seasons in Kansas City.
Concussions have forced Morse to miss games in each of his past two seasons.
