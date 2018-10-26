The incident occurred before kickoff, but the residue remains long after what transpired on the field prior to Michigan’s 21-7 win at Michigan State on Saturday.
A war of words has followed between coaches Jim Harbaugh and Mark Dantonio even as the Spartans attempt to turn their attention toward a home game this week against a Purdue team looking to build on momentum from its pounding of Ohio State.
Dantonio attempted to shut it all down during his weekly press conference Tuesday, a week after he suggested the instate rivalry had become more civil in recent years.
“I’ve made my comments and I’m gonna let God take care of my battles, that’s number one,’’ Dantonio said. “No. 2, I’m gonna take care of my family. No. 3, I’m gonna take care of this football program and represent it with class and No. 4, I’m gonna worry about Purdue. … So I’ll take no other questions about that and we’ll move on to Purdue or this will be the shortest news conference.’’
Troubles at Spartan Stadium started with a heated exchange at midfield two hours before Saturday’s kickoff when Michigan State players made what has become a traditional walk from one end of the stadium to the other.
Normally, no opposing players are on the field when the Spartans arrive but that wasn’t the case Saturday. Several Michigan players were warming up and exchanged words while standing their ground as Michigan State players passed.
Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush turned and dug his feet into the Spartans logo at midfield, leaving behind several ruts that crews attempted to fix before kickoff.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh described the incident as “bush league’’ in his postgame comments, suggesting that Michigan State intentionally arrived two minutes late to create the situation.
Dantonio labeled Harbaugh’s suggestion that the Michigan State coach welcomed the confrontation as “B.S.’’ on Saturday.
A day later, Dantonio referenced the Wolverines’ actions as “juvenile” and Monday, Harbaugh claimed Michigan State strength coaches and assistants encouraged it, saying, “that had all the ear-markings and evidence of an orchestrated Stormtrooper march.’’
