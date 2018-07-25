CHICAGO — Enhanced fan experiences are driving more than physical changes at Kinnick Stadium.
They also remain a consideration for potential game-day changes at Iowa football games, including the possible sale of beer at concession stands during the Hawkeye home games.
Director of athletics Gary Barta said Tuesday at the Big Ten kickoff that Iowa officials are in no rush to allow the sale of beer to the general public at games, but conceded that the landscape has changed at the collegiate level in the past decade.
Oklahoma State earlier this month joined a growing group of schools that will offer fans an opportunity to purchase beer at football games and Barta said as that becomes more common nationally, Iowa officials will monitor situations that 10 years ago he would have never envisioned.
“We weren’t the first to do it, but I don’t think we would be the last school, either,’’ Barta said. “If we do it, it will be motivated by fan experience and not by the idea of bringing in more money.’’
Improving the “fan experience’’ has guided Iowa during its ongoing north end zone construction project at Kinnick Stadium, changes that will reduce the stadium’s capacity from 70,585 to 69,250 for the upcoming season.
“At first, maintaining 70,000 was important but as we talked with the engineers, the fan experience component became more important,’’ Barta said. “We will still be in the top 25 in the country in attendance with the new capacity and that part of it was important.’’
Barta believes the stadium structure being created will lead to a more intimidating environment for visiting opponents and he knows that when completed before the 2019 season that wider aisles, wider seats and additional restrooms and club seats will enhance the fan experience, as well.
As has been the plan, temporary restrooms and concessions will be used during the 2018 season.
“The project is coming along, the club areas are going to be fantastic and have nearly sold out. Things are looking good,’’ Barta said, adding that ticket sales for the season are ahead of last year’s pace.
BLACK FRIDAY BACK: The structure of future Big Ten schedules and balancing cross-divisional play are among topics being discussed by administrators this week.
Final details are still being worked out, but Barta believes the resumption of an annual Black Friday game against Nebraska is likely for the Hawkeyes.
“We’ve had good discussions,’’ Barta said. “It’s something the new regime at Nebraska is interested in. It’s something we’re interested in.’’
Iowa and Nebraska have met the day after Thanksgiving annually since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.
Current schedules call for a two-year schedule shift starting in 2020 that has the Hawkeyes facing Wisconsin during the final week of the season, meaning the earliest resumption of a Black Friday match-up with Nebraska would be in 2022.
