OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Tavon Austin never really had a fresh start with a new coach in Los Angeles because of a wrist injury that plagued him and a hamstring that popped before the last of five disappointing seasons with the Rams.
The eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft believes the opportunity has arrived through a trade to the Dallas Cowboys and the health that Austin hoped would come with it. Having something to prove is nothing new for the 5-foot-8 hybrid receiver/returner/runner.
“There’s always going to be a chip on my shoulder, No. 1 because I’ve always been small,” Austin said. “I had the same thing coming out, when I went No. 8. So the chip’s always going to be there regardless. But last year was a little hard, my injury and I didn’t get a fair chance over there.”
At first, Austin really didn’t know what to make of the draft-day deal that sent a sixth-round pick to LA. He had largely been a spectator when the Rams ended a 12-year playoff drought in the first season under offensive-minded coach Sean McVay.
Austin’s first conversation with owner Jerry Jones boosted his spirits, and he later told reporters he was close to a recovery from ligament damage in his left wrist. He hasn’t missed a day at training camp as part of a revamped group of targets for quarterback Dak Prescott.
While he played in all 16 games for the NFC West champions with nine starts, Austin had just 13 catches for 47 yards. Most of his work was as a runner (59 carries, 270 yards and his only touchdown). Most of his time was spent on the bench.
“Last year was the first time I had hit rock bottom dealing with an injury and the media bashing me saying I couldn’t do it,” said Austin, who had 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving and 1,238 yards and nine TDs rushing with the Rams, who were in St. Louis when they drafted him.
“But I stayed true to myself and I knew what happened to me. I wasn’t a person to cry or point fingers or find any sympathy. If I went out there, I went out there. I thought I was ready, so that’s what it was.”
BRONCOS’ KELLY SHINES: Chad Kelly outshined Paxton Lynch in the Denver Broncos’ scrimmage Sunday, and that might have earned him work with the No. 2 offense in his quest to win the backup job behind Case Keenum.
“Yeah, he looked good,” coach Vance Joseph said after watching Kelly throw two touchdown passes in a five-play span following Lynch’s erratic performance that included a sack and a near interception.
Asked if Kelly will get a “promotion” to working with the 2s, Joseph said, “It hasn’t happened yet. It could happen in the future.”
Joseph declared in the offseason the backup job was up for grabs, but throughout the first eight days of training camp Lynch worked with the No. 2 offense and Kelly took scraps with the 3s .
Still, Kelly, a seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2017 who sat out his rookie season with knee and wrist injuries, has looked significantly sharper than the error-prone Lynch, the 2016 first-round draft pick from Memphis who failed to beat out another seventh-rounder, Trevor Siemian, in 2016 and ‘17.
“He’s a playmaker,” Joseph said of Kelly. “He’s always been a playmaker. You watch his college tape two years ago, he just makes plays. He doesn’t always look pretty, but he just makes plays.”
EAGLES REWARDS: A Super Bowl victory gave Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman more job security.
The Philadelphia Eagles signed their coach and executive vice president of football operations to contract extensions through the 2022 season. Coming off the franchise’s first championship since 1960, the team announced the deals an hour before a sellout crowd watched an open practice Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
