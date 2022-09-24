Area Roundup: No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock to 5-0 after 56-0 win over East

WAVERLY – Five different players rushed for touchdowns as third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock rolled to a 56-0 victory over Waterloo East Friday in Class 4A.

The Go-Hawks got rushing touchdowns from Tyler Gayer, Asa Newsom, Robert Poyner, Ethan Bibler and McCrae Hagarty while scoring on runs of 38, 42, 35 and 31.

WSR (5-0) scored three times each in the first and second quarters to lead 42-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Cole Marsh completed 5 of 11 passes for 167 yards and two scores. He connected on a 53-yard scoring play to Benny Ramker, and a 51-yard scoring play with Newsom.

Hagarty recovered a pair of fumbles, including one for a touchdown, and Jack Wilson had an interception.

Class 2A

Chickasaws stay unbeaten: Sixth-ranked New Hampton scored 24 second-half points to rally for a 24-14 win over Crestwodd of Cresco Friday to improve to 5-0.

The Chickasaws scored three times in the third quarter to take the lead and then tacked on an insurance score in the fourth.

Class 1A

Denver 56, Central Springs 0: Ethan Schoville rushed seven times for 184 yards and four scores as the Cyclones rolled past the Panthers.

Schoville’s long touchdown run of the game was 79 yards.

Jaxon Sanderson rushed for a pair of scores additionally as Denver rushed the ball 31 times for 422 yards and seven scores.

Ethan Reiter had a 27-yard touchdown reception for the Cyclones.

Isaac Larson had 9 ½ tackles, including 4 ½ for loss to lead the Denver defense.

Aplington-Parkersburg 28, South Hardin 12: The 8th-ranked Falcons scored in every quarter to improve to 5-0.

Gavin Thomas threw for 191 yards, while also rushing for a touchdown. Adam Schipper and Adam Junker each had rushing touchdowns, additionally for A-P.

Junker also hauled in a 77-yard scoring strike from Thomas.

Defensively, Will Hodges picked off a pair of passes and Schipper also recorded an interception. Kael Schoneman and Junker led the team with seven tackles apiece.

Class A

Nashua-Plainfield victorious: The Huskies improved to 4-1 with a 20-6 win over BCLUW.

Adam Gelner rushed 23 times for 195 yards and two scores, and Titus Evans rushed 27 times for 130 yards as Nashua-Plainfield rushed for 364 yards on 58 carries.

Bo Harrington added a 35-yard touchdown pass to Joel Winters for the Huskies who defensively got interceptions from Trae Geise and Harrington.

8-Player

Don Bosco improves to 5-0: The Dons scored 49 first-half points and lead Dunkerton, 49-12, at halftime en route to a 64-12 win Friday.

In the first quarter, Kaiden Knaack caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ty Purdy. Then Purdy returned an interception for a touchdown and Myles McMahon returned a punt 59-yards for another score.

McMahon added a 55-yard scoring run in the first.

Knaack caught a 43-yard touchdown later in the first half. Ty Christensen, Kyler Knaack and Purdy (2) also had scoring runs.

Braiden VanLengen had a 54-yard touchdown run, and Cristian Brown returned a kickoff 75 yards to account for both of Dunkerton’s scores.

Tripoli back in win column: The Panthers improved to a 4-1 as they downed Clarksville, 58-42, for a homecoming win.

Rowan Carlson rushed 21 times for 317 yards and six touchdowns with a long scoring run of 59. He also completed nine passes for 158 yards, including a touchdown pass to Daniel Comer for 65 yards.