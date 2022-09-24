 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Area Roundup: No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock to 5-0 after 56-0 win over East

  • Updated
  • 0
Waverly Shell Rock Logo.png

WAVERLY – Five different players rushed for touchdowns as third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock rolled to a 56-0 victory over Waterloo East Friday in Class 4A.

The Go-Hawks got rushing touchdowns from Tyler Gayer, Asa Newsom, Robert Poyner, Ethan Bibler and McCrae Hagarty while scoring on runs of 38, 42, 35 and 31.

WSR (5-0) scored three times each in the first and second quarters to lead 42-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Cole Marsh completed 5 of 11 passes for 167 yards and two scores. He connected on a 53-yard scoring play to Benny Ramker, and a 51-yard scoring play with Newsom.

Hagarty recovered a pair of fumbles, including one for a touchdown, and Jack Wilson had an interception.

Class 2A

Chickasaws stay unbeaten: Sixth-ranked New Hampton scored 24 second-half points to rally for a 24-14 win over Crestwodd of Cresco Friday to improve to 5-0. 

People are also reading…

The Chickasaws scored three times in the third quarter to take the lead and then tacked on an insurance score in the fourth. 

Class 1A

Denver 56, Central Springs 0: Ethan Schoville rushed seven times for 184 yards and four scores as the Cyclones rolled past the Panthers.

Schoville’s long touchdown run of the game was 79 yards.

Jaxon Sanderson rushed for a pair of scores additionally as Denver rushed the ball 31 times for 422 yards and seven scores.

Ethan Reiter had a 27-yard touchdown reception for the Cyclones.

Isaac Larson had 9 ½ tackles, including 4 ½ for loss to lead the Denver defense.

Aplington-Parkersburg 28, South Hardin 12: The 8th-ranked Falcons scored in every quarter to improve to 5-0.

Gavin Thomas threw for 191 yards, while also rushing for a touchdown. Adam Schipper and Adam Junker each had rushing touchdowns, additionally for A-P.

Junker also hauled in a 77-yard scoring strike from Thomas.

Defensively, Will Hodges picked off a pair of passes and Schipper also recorded an interception. Kael Schoneman and Junker led the team with seven tackles apiece.

Class A

Nashua-Plainfield victorious: The Huskies improved to 4-1 with a 20-6 win over BCLUW.

Adam Gelner rushed 23 times for 195 yards and two scores, and Titus Evans rushed 27 times for 130 yards as Nashua-Plainfield rushed for 364 yards on 58 carries.

Bo Harrington added a 35-yard touchdown pass to Joel Winters for the Huskies who defensively got interceptions from Trae Geise and Harrington.

8-Player

Don Bosco improves to 5-0: The Dons scored 49 first-half points and lead Dunkerton, 49-12, at halftime en route to a 64-12 win Friday.

In the first quarter, Kaiden Knaack caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ty Purdy. Then Purdy returned an interception for a touchdown and Myles McMahon returned a punt 59-yards for another score.

McMahon added a 55-yard scoring run in the first.

Knaack caught a 43-yard touchdown later in the first half. Ty Christensen, Kyler Knaack and Purdy (2) also had scoring runs.

Braiden VanLengen had a 54-yard touchdown run, and Cristian Brown returned a kickoff 75 yards to account for both of Dunkerton’s scores.

Tripoli back in win column: The Panthers improved to a 4-1 as they downed Clarksville, 58-42, for a homecoming win.

Rowan Carlson rushed 21 times for 317 yards and six touchdowns with a long scoring run of 59. He also completed nine passes for 158 yards, including a touchdown pass to Daniel Comer for 65 yards.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dieter Kurtenbach: Trey Lance’s broken ankle leaves the Niners with a brutal decision

Dieter Kurtenbach: Trey Lance’s broken ankle leaves the Niners with a brutal decision

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Thank goodness no other team in the NFL wanted Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers needed him Sunday. They’ll need him for the next 15 games, too. They might need him for another few seasons beyond that. Trey Lance’s first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback is over after five quarters, as he broke his right ankle on a first-quarter running play during a 27-7 win over the ...

Kyle Pugh savors a rare 8th season of eligibility with Northern Illinois — and even the jokes: ‘They call me grandpa’

Kyle Pugh savors a rare 8th season of eligibility with Northern Illinois — and even the jokes: ‘They call me grandpa’

CHICAGO — Kyle Pugh remembers the play that would become just the first leg of an odyssey of repeated heartbreaks, only he didn’t know it at the time. The Northern Illinois linebacker was trying to tackle then-San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the fourth quarter of a road game on Sept. 30, 2017, when he tore his left biceps. “Yeah, that Rashaad Penny,” Pugh told the Chicago Tribune. ...

Meet Raleek Brown, a California youth football legend churning toward USC fame

Meet Raleek Brown, a California youth football legend churning toward USC fame

LOS ANGELES — Sometimes, you just know. You feel it deep in your gut. Not so much an instinct as an instant, unimpeachable sense of certainty so clear nothing could convince you otherwise. That's how Mori Sue'sue felt seeing Raleek Brown on a football field. He just knew. He knew before warmups of that first Little League All-Star tryout were finished. He knew by the way Brown moved at just 12 ...

Dave Hyde: A Dolphins Sunday against Bills suddenly big enough to dream about

Dave Hyde: A Dolphins Sunday against Bills suddenly big enough to dream about

There’s no need to oversell this. There’s no need to pretty up the Miami Dolphins’ next game with dramatic words or historical themes like how it would be their biggest regular-season victory since clinching their last AFC East title at the New York Jets on the last day of the 2008 season. That’s 14 years, by the way. That year was an oasis in the larger two decades of swill, too. You could ...

Clarence Hill: Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t do drama. He’s a fighter.

Clarence Hill: Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t do drama. He’s a fighter.

FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy was trying to be funny. But he said a mouthful this week when he responded to a question about whether he allowed himself time to enjoy Sunday’s 20-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals. McCarthy said, “I got to work on my drama. Sometimes I don’t feel like I fit in around here.” McCarthy acknowledged he did enjoy the win but he showered as quick as he could and ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News