GAMES FRIDAY

METRO

West (3-3, 0-2) at Cedar Falls (6-0, 2-0)

Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1, 2-4) at East (2-4,1-1)

Waukon 6-0, 2-0) at Columbus (6-0, 2-0)

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-3, 1-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2, 2-0)

Dubuque Senior (4-2, 1-1) at Dubuque Hempstead (2-4, 0-2)

Waterloo West (3-3, 0-2) at Cedar Falls (6-0, 2-0)

CLASS 3A

District 3

Charles City (2-4, 0-2) at Independence (6-0, 2-0)

Decorah (3-3, 2-0) at West Delaware (2-4, 1-1)

Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1, 2-4) at Waterloo East (2-4,1-1)

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake (6-0, 2-0) at Forest City (2-4, 1-1)

Iowa Falls-Alden (4-2, 1-1) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-5, 0-2)

New Hampton (3-3, 1-1) at Crestwood (3-3, 1-1)

District 4

Anamosa (0-6, 0-2) at Monticello (5-1, 1-1)

North Fayette Valley (3-3, 1-1) at Oelwein (2-4, 0-2)

Waukon 6-0, 2-0) at Waterloo Columbus (6-0, 2-0)

District 7

Nevada (5-1, 2-0) at West Marshall (4-2, 2-0)

Roland-Story (1-5, 0-2) at Benton Community (5-1, 1-1)

Vinton-Shellsburg (2-4, 0-2) at Union Community (1-5, 1-1)

CLASS 1A

District 3

Lake Mills (4-2, 1-1) at Aplington Parkersburg (3-3, 1-1)

Osage (2-4, 2-0) at North Butler (1-5, 0-2)

Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-4, 1-1) at Denver (2-4, 1-1)

District 6

Dike-New Hartford (6-0 2-0) at Jesup (2-4, 0-2)

North Linn (5-1, 1-1) at Iowa City Regina (5-1, 1-1)

South Hardin (4-2, 1-1) at East Marshall (1-5, 0-2)

CLASS A

District 4

Grundy Center (5-1) at Mason City Newman (2-4) (ND)

Nashua-Plainfield (0-6, 0-3) at Central Springs (2-4, 1-2)

Saint Ansgar (6-0, 3-0) at South Winneshiek (5-1, 3-0)

Starmont (1-5, 1-3) at Postville (2-4, 2-2)

District 7

BCLUW (0-6, 0-3) at East Buchanan (3-3, 1-2)

GMG (0-6, 0-4) at North Tama (6-0, 4-0)

Wapsie Valley (4-2, 2-1) at Hudson (2-4, 2-1)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Dunkerton (1-5, 1-3) at Don Bosco (6-0, 4-0)

North Iowa (1-5, 0-4) at Riceville (3-3, 1-3)

Northwood-Kensett (4-2, 3-1) at Janesville (4-2, 2-2)

Tripoli (4-2. 3-1) at Rockford (4-2, 2-2)

District 3

Central City (3-3, 2-2) at Central Elkader (0-6, 0-4)

Kee High (1-5, 1-3) at Easton Valley (6-0, 4-0)

Springville (5-2, 2-2) at Midland (4-2, 2-2)

Turkey Valley (6-0, 4-0) at West Central (1-5, 1-3)

District 5

Baxter (3-4, 2-2) at AGWSR (5-1, 4-0)

Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-2, 4-0) at Twin Cedars (1-6, 0-4)

Melcher-Dallas (2-4, 1-3) at Colo-NESCO (2-5, 2-2)

Meskwaki Settlement (2-4, 1-3) at Collins-Maxwell (3-4, 2-2)

