GAMES FRIDAY
METRO
West (3-3, 0-2) at Cedar Falls (6-0, 2-0)
Waverly-Shell Rock (1-1, 2-4) at East (2-4,1-1)
Waukon 6-0, 2-0) at Columbus (6-0, 2-0)
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-3, 1-1) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-2, 2-0)
Dubuque Senior (4-2, 1-1) at Dubuque Hempstead (2-4, 0-2)
CLASS 3A
District 3
Charles City (2-4, 0-2) at Independence (6-0, 2-0)
Decorah (3-3, 2-0) at West Delaware (2-4, 1-1)
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake (6-0, 2-0) at Forest City (2-4, 1-1)
Iowa Falls-Alden (4-2, 1-1) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-5, 0-2)
New Hampton (3-3, 1-1) at Crestwood (3-3, 1-1)
District 4
Anamosa (0-6, 0-2) at Monticello (5-1, 1-1)
North Fayette Valley (3-3, 1-1) at Oelwein (2-4, 0-2)
District 7
Nevada (5-1, 2-0) at West Marshall (4-2, 2-0)
Roland-Story (1-5, 0-2) at Benton Community (5-1, 1-1)
Vinton-Shellsburg (2-4, 0-2) at Union Community (1-5, 1-1)
CLASS 1A
District 3
Lake Mills (4-2, 1-1) at Aplington Parkersburg (3-3, 1-1)
Osage (2-4, 2-0) at North Butler (1-5, 0-2)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-4, 1-1) at Denver (2-4, 1-1)
District 6
Dike-New Hartford (6-0 2-0) at Jesup (2-4, 0-2)
North Linn (5-1, 1-1) at Iowa City Regina (5-1, 1-1)
South Hardin (4-2, 1-1) at East Marshall (1-5, 0-2)
CLASS A
District 4
Grundy Center (5-1) at Mason City Newman (2-4) (ND)
Nashua-Plainfield (0-6, 0-3) at Central Springs (2-4, 1-2)
Saint Ansgar (6-0, 3-0) at South Winneshiek (5-1, 3-0)
Starmont (1-5, 1-3) at Postville (2-4, 2-2)
District 7
BCLUW (0-6, 0-3) at East Buchanan (3-3, 1-2)
GMG (0-6, 0-4) at North Tama (6-0, 4-0)
Wapsie Valley (4-2, 2-1) at Hudson (2-4, 2-1)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Dunkerton (1-5, 1-3) at Don Bosco (6-0, 4-0)
North Iowa (1-5, 0-4) at Riceville (3-3, 1-3)
Northwood-Kensett (4-2, 3-1) at Janesville (4-2, 2-2)
Tripoli (4-2. 3-1) at Rockford (4-2, 2-2)
District 3
Central City (3-3, 2-2) at Central Elkader (0-6, 0-4)
Kee High (1-5, 1-3) at Easton Valley (6-0, 4-0)
Springville (5-2, 2-2) at Midland (4-2, 2-2)
Turkey Valley (6-0, 4-0) at West Central (1-5, 1-3)
District 5
Baxter (3-4, 2-2) at AGWSR (5-1, 4-0)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-2, 4-0) at Twin Cedars (1-6, 0-4)
Melcher-Dallas (2-4, 1-3) at Colo-NESCO (2-5, 2-2)
Meskwaki Settlement (2-4, 1-3) at Collins-Maxwell (3-4, 2-2)
