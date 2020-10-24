Area playoff football roundup: Denver outlasts Cascade, 21-19

CASCADE - Denver matched Cascade blow for blow offensively, but both defenses took center stage as Denver snuck past the Cougars, 21-19 in an Iowa Class 1A second-round football playoff at James O’Meara Field.

Denver struck first behind their dual-threat quarterback Isaac Besh. Besh ran for 37 yards on Denver’s opening drive, including a 17-yard, no-nonsense keeper into the heart of Cascade’s defense for the game’s first score with 8:30 on the first-quarter clock.

With the score tied 7-all late in the first half, the Cougars defense stepped up. After a 56-yard punt return by Denver’s Caylor Hoffler put the Cyclones in striking distance, Cascade’s Luke Ruggeberg recovered an Ethan Schoville fumble and Cascade’s offense would go back to work.

Two plays later, Jack Menster blasted off for a 66-yard touchdown run with just 32 seconds left before halftime to put the Cougars up 13-7.

Denver got a 66-yard score of its own to retake the lead midway through the third. Besh tossed a short pass to Tye Bradle, who squirted past the first wave of defenders and outran the rest to give Denver a 14-13 lead.