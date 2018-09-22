LINCOLN, Neb. — Wartburg College overpowered Nebraska Wesleyan 42-14 in an American Rivers Conference football game Saturday.
The Knights (3-1 overall, 2-0 conference) led 7-0 after the opening quarter, then blew the game open with 21 points in the second period and 14 more in the third.
Bennett Goettsch ran for 108 yards on 22 carries and scored three times and Matt Sacia was 21 of 28 passing for 330 yards and three TDs with no interceptions. Sacia hit Kolin Schulte for touchdowns covering 74 and 7 yards and found Brandon Childs for a 19-yard TD. Schulte finished with six catches for 144 yards and Will Hasken caught six balls for 79 yards.
Wartburg converted 8 of 13 third-down situations and owned a time of possession advantage of nearly 10 minutes.
Defensively, the Knights limited Nebraska Wesleyan (1-3, 0-2) to 46 net yards rushing and 228 yards of total offense.
SW MINNESOTA ST. 21, UPPER IOWA 20: Southwest Minnesota State kept Upper Iowa off the scoreboard for the final quarter and a half to escape with a 21-20 Northern Sun Conference win.
Upper Iowa (1-3, 1-3) led 13-7 early in the second quarter on a 55-yard punt return by Daniel Ruffin Jr., and again midway through the third period when Brent Lammers connected with Keagan Pinter for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Antoine Connor ran for 112 yards on 24 carries for the Peacocks while Lammers was 22 of 44 for 234 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
Southwest Minnesota State (1-3, 1-3) scored the winning TD with 4:32 remaining in the third period.
LORAS 35, LUTHER 28: Loras (2-1, 1-0) scored the final 10 points to slip past Luther in American Rivers Conference action.
Luther (0-4, 0-2) rushed for 250 yards and passed for 232, but was hurt by 10 penalties for 127 yards. Ian Kuykendall ran for 137 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown and hit 17 of 28 passes for 232 yards and two scores for the Norse.
Luther’s defense recorded five quarterback sacks.
