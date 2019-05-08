Analysis: Which new college football coaches might succeed?

Success for a college football coach is best determined over an extended period of time.

Here’s the 2019 Most Likely to Succeed list, ranking the new hires in FBS on the likelihood the coach’s tenure will ultimately be viewed as a success:

1. Dana Holgorsen, Houston

Holgorsen ducked out on a West Virginia rebuild and returned to the state of Texas, where he had success early in his career as an assistant. Looks like a shrewd move. Based on funding, facilities, recruiting territory and conference competition, it should be easier to win big with the Cougars than with the Mountaineers.

2. Hugh Freeze, Liberty

Liberty is a newcomer to FBS, but the school has poured millions into its football program and now has landed a coach with a tarnished reputation but a 19-21 Southeastern Conference record at Ole Miss.

3. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

Year 1 for the Yellow Jackets as Collins converts the roster from triple-option football is likely to be ugly. But look at the big picture: Georgia Tech’s backyard has never been more fertile in terms of recruiting. Players are plentiful and coming from increasingly well-resourced high schools.

4. Neal Brown, West Virginia

This is another long play. Anything better than bowl-eligibility in 2019 will be a raging success for the rebuilding Mountaineers. Brown was potentially the biggest score of the last carousel, a young coach who seems to understand the broad vision it takes to run a successful program.

5. Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Jilted by hometown hero, Jeff Brohm, Louisville’s plan B has big-time potential. Satterfield brings the App State way to the ACC, which was good for 51-24 in six seasons. The initial rebuild for Satterfield is even more daunting than what Collins and Brown face.

6. Manny Diaz, Miami

The more time passes since Miami’s glory days, the more it seems as if the Hurricanes will never be able to recreate them. But that shouldn’t be the benchmark for success under the 45-year-old Diaz, a first-time head coach and Miami native. The Hurricanes have won the ACC Coastal once in 15 years. That’s absurd. If Diaz can simply make that a regular occurrence, he will be a success.

7. Will Healy, Charlotte

At 34 years old, Healy is a high-upside coach who already has an impressive turnaround on his record at FCS Austin Peay. Charlotte is a young FBS program, playing in a Conference USA that is flush with opportunity for upward mobility. Nice combination.

8. Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Fit, fit, fit. Some K-State fans were unhappy the Wildcats “settled” for an FCS coach, but Klieman’s recent North Dakota State teams were probably better than what Hall of Famer Bill Snyder was rolling out in his last few seasons. The North Dakota State model should fit nicely in Manhattan.

9. Mack Brown, North Carolina

Brown coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97 and led them to four seasons of at least nine victories, including three in double digits. North Carolina has surpassed nine wins in a season once since Brown left for Texas. What North Carolina needs most is stability.

10. Ryan Day, Ohio State

The last five Ohio State football coaches include four Hall of Famers and Urban Meyer, who was the most successful of them all. Good luck keeping the folks in Columbus satisfied, Ryan.

