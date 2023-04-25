(Note: This episode may be updated with news prior to the start of the NFL Draft.)

It’s April, which means it’s time once again for the NFL Draft.

The 2023 edition will take place in Kansas City, Missouri. The first round begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday starting at noon. You can watch the draft on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

A few important notes about the draft:

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game. The Houston Texans forfeited their 2023 fifth-round pick due to a salary cap reporting violation.

The Carolina Panthers will make the first selection with a pick they obtained from Chicago.

The Houston Texans will make the second selection followed by the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks to round out the top 5. Seattle’s pick was obtained from Denver.

The Detroit Lions will go at No. 6 with a pick from the Los Angeles Rams, followed by Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles to round out the top 10. Chicago’s pick is from Carolina and Philadelphia has a selection from New Orleans.

Picking 11 through 15 are the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. Houston’s pick came from Cleveland and the Packers and Jets swapped picks as part of the trade that sent quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York.

The Washington Commanders will make the No. 16 pick followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

Picking 21 through 25 will be the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys are at No. 26, followed by the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints. The Saints pick comes from San Francisco through Miami and Denver.

The final two picks are for last season’s top finishers with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles picking 30th and and Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs closing out the first round.

For the rest of this episode we present Ralph Russo, a college sports writer from the Associated Press, and Rob Maadi, an AP NFL writer, who offer their thoughts on the top players at each position.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

NFL draft back to being all about QBs at the top Quarterbacks are back on top in the NFL draft. A year after the first 19 picks were non-QBs and Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in the first round, this draft class is loaded with potential franchise players. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been the center of attention since before last year’s draft even took place.

I think it's interesting you talk about the decision makers making this a hard decision. I would deflect to the prospects is also what makes this a hard decision. Neither of these guys is Trevor Lawrence. It is Andrew Luck, right? That's such an obvious prospect that checks all the boxes. Consensus number one. And I think that's the reason why we have much a bit of uncertainty here, not just because of decision makers, but who is being who is who the decision is being made about.

Right. You have young who's a little undersized but an incredible playmaker with a strong enough arm. You know, I met Bryce Young for the first time before he even got to Alabama. He was he was going into his freshman year. And I'm not that big of a guy. And I remember standing next to him thinking like, is this going to work?

And he ends up winning a Heisman Trophy and is a spectacular player at the University of Alabama. I think both guys have an interesting piece of this evaluation and that they're both surrounded by great players. Right. And I think you look at the way that evaluation takes place and you start wondering, well, how much of it is the receivers around him and how great is the circumstances that they are in that list, their talents?

I tend to go more towards Bryce because I've seen him play and I find his escape ability and things along those lines to be, you know, hard to recreate, right When things go poorly, I feel like Bryce Young can still make good things happen. But I think the main takeaway for me is neither of these guys is a slam dunk number one prospect.

You're right, Ralph, And that's what would make it easy if this was Trevor Lawrence, if this was Andrew Luck, we know who's going to be pencil man. We'd ink them in and move on. But for two years in a row now, we don't have a consensus. Number one, the number one safety in this draft is Brian Branch. He's got everything you want in NFL safety in terms of versatility can play close to the line against the run and could also split out and be a pretty good coverage guy maybe in the slot or even outside the number two safety Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M.

He's got size, he's got athleticism, he's got versatility. He's a great fit for the Eagles, the Chiefs and the Ravens. The number three safety Jordan battle. Brian Branch, his teammate at Alabama more of a traditional safety in that is a thumper against the run and we'll play a little bit more of a center field against the pass. The number one cornerback in this draft Devin Weatherspoon from Illinois.

He's a ball hawk. He breaks up, passes. He's an aggressive tackler, great fit for the Lions Texans and the commanders bracing bizarre from Oregon is the number two corner in this draft long player good ball skills got lost in the shuffle a little bit though as a very good player on what wasn't a particularly good defense. Number three corner is Joey Porter, junior from Penn State.

He's got the great genes, too. His dad was a Pro Bowl linebacker here. He's physical matches up well against bigger wide receivers, maybe a little too aggressive at times. Great fit for the commanders. The Steelers, the number one interior lineman. It's a slam dunk here. Jalen Carter George, he's a league. He's a top pick talent but only issues are off the field concerns.

He's a great fit for the Seahawks and the Eagles number two at defensive tackle Calais you can see from Pitt will remind some people a little bit of Aaron Donald and undersized defensive tackle from Pitt who super quick ran one of the fastest 40 times ever for defensive tackle at the combine. Number three, Mazi Smith, Michigan physical a sled that needs to be a little bit more consistent great fit for the Saints the Bills and the Bears will Anderson is the number one edge rusher in this draft out of Alabama.

He was a dominant player for one of the best programs in the country over the last couple of years. Best way I can describe Bill Anderson is good is Aidan Hutchinson is right now with the Detroit Lions. Anderson was probably a better player in college at Alabama. Number two edge rusher Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech. He's strong and long.

He's a potential nightmare for opponents at Edge needs to improve on the run defense side. Great fit for the Raiders, the Falcons and the Eagles. Number three eight edge rusher is Myles Murphy from Clemson prototypical build to 70 tall player. I think he just needs to probably hone his pass rush skills a little bit but at the very least, he'll be the type of player who develops into a three down defensive lineman, number one offensive lineman on the board, Peter Skoronski from Northwestern.

He excelled at left tackle in college. Strong run blocker. He's got great genes, something he's best suited maybe to move inside to guard. I see him being a left tackle, a great fit for the Bears, the Eagles, the Jets. Number two offensive lineman is Ohio State's Parris Johnson. All ticks all the boxes athletically long, athletic, good feet quick player and a bonus want to be a sportswriter after he's done playing the NFL number three offensive lineman Broderick Jones from Georgia very athletic He's got size he's got length to play left tackle in the NFL.

Great fit for the Bears, the Steelers in the New York Jets. Number one tight end on the board. We'll go with Dalton Kincaid from Utah. I think a little Mark Andrews here. Maybe not the best inline blocker, but a guy who could become a really, really solid, deep threat down the seam, a little raw as a player late to football, but there's a lot of upside that comes with that number two tight end Michael Meyer Notre Dame, a above average receiver and blocker guy who moves the chains when he catches the ball.

He's not a great YAC guy yet is a great fit for the Packers, the Jaguars in Dallas. Number three tight end Darnell Washington is a is a jumbo tight end. He looks like a tackle at two seven close to 80 great athlete needs to be a little bit more refined as a receiver has done more blocking at Georgia than he did pass receiving but again that leads you to think there might be some upside as he becomes a more refined route runner, but an incredible athlete, number one wide receiver in the draft.

We have Jackson Smith and Jake Ba from Ohio State didn't play much last year after a hamstring injury, but had a spectacular junior season where he was even more productive then NFL stars Garrett Wilson and Chris Elway. Number two wide receiver prospect Zay Flowers from Boston College. Quick feet he's a crisp route runner, a playmaker. Average hands is somewhat of a liability in some scouts minds.

Great fit for the Chargers, the Packers, the Seahawks. Number three wide receiver Jordan Addison from USC was a Pitt transfer. He won the political award in 2021, playing with Kenny Pickett, then transferred to USC to play with Caleb Williams explosive play a little undersides, but gets great separation has very good hands. Number one quarterback prospect for me is C.J. Stroud from Ohio State.

Strong arm accurate he can extend plays checks off all the boxes for intangibles I spoke to him at the Super Bowl. Love the kid, love his confidence. Great fit for Carolina at number one or the Texans at number two. He's not going any lower than that might have been the number two prospect that Bryce Young out of Alabama, the 2021 Heisman winner.

Unbelievable capability, has that great talent to match his eyes to his feet. Right. And move around while still looking downfield and making plays a little undersized. But I think his leadership, his character, his arm strength, he checks a lot of the boxes, even though he's a little younger size and he's our number two quarterback in the draft. Number three quarterback on my board, A.B. Richardson from Florida, Freak athlete, excellent arm strength.

He's raw though needs time to develop great fit for the Colts, the Texans or Titans. I'm Terry Lipshetz thanking you for listening. Audio provided by the Associated Press. Music is by skill sell and provided through Pixabay. Be sure to subscribe to Hot off the Wire on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts so you don't miss an episode.

