Donald Promnitz's five favorite sports stories for 2022

I got into sports journalism because of its pure storytelling value – great men and women overcoming daunting odds to achieve what seems impossible. My first year in Waterloo came with some truly memorable sporting moments. There were plenty of high-stakes games, underdogs, nail-biters and comebacks to go around.

But what were the best moments this year? I combed through the gamers and features and remembered back on those games that had me standing up in the press box. It wasn’t easy, but here were the five that stood out the most.

Jesup takes Cinderella story to state

Without question one of the most electrifying games I’ve seen. Aplington-Parkersburg was favored going into the 2A substate finals, but Jesup had overcome a rocky start and strung together a winning streak of 15 games and felt unstoppable. The lead see-sawed back-and-forth nearly a dozen times, but sophomore Jack Miller and senior Carson Lineau led the J-Hawks down the court.

Every shot counted, every play was crucial, but Jesup pulled away 62-57, only putting the lead out of the Falcons’ reach in the final seconds of the game. This story had everything a sportswriter could ask for – a scrappy underdog team, a juggernaut opponent and a championship game – the perfect Cinderella story for the Cedar Valley.

Heartbreak at Drake: Mason City beats Cedar Falls by a dive

Not every close game is going to be a win for the team you’re there to cover. So what do you get when that happens? When the other team makes the gutsy move to win it all? You have the boys’ 4x400 race at the Drake Relays.

Cedar Falls and Mason City edged at each other for the win in the final race of the day. Cedar Falls got ahead, but just barely, then Mason City junior Kaden Tyler, just a hair behind Cayden Schellhorn, got audacious with a dive at the finish line. By .04 seconds, Mason City won. What a race.

A dream fulfilled: Bucks beat Loggers 6-5, Jesup alum scores winning hit

Jesup kids have a way of making good material for sports. This time, it was Des Moines Area Community College freshman Brodie Kresser, who had signed up for a season with the Waterloo Bucks. Growing up in Jesup, Kresser was a Bucks fan and dreamed of playing with the Northwoods League team.

The Bucks were terrible this season and it looked like another loss against the La Crosse Loggers in the bottom of the ninth. Then, with two out, Waterloo tied the game 5-5 with the winning run on third. Kresser, the home-grown kid, stepped up to hit. He found his pitch, knocked it past a diving third baseman and got a walk-off single. His boyhood dream had been fulfilled.

State Volleyball: AGWSR completes thrilling comeback to win 1A state opener

This game featured one of the most thrilling comebacks imaginable. From the side of the court, I watched as North Tama led by seven with two points to win the final set. I was already prepping the headline to write about the Redhawks’ victory when the Cougars scored a point. Then they scored another and another.

“They’re really going to do it, aren’t they?” I said to myself.

With nine points in a row and no room for error, the 18-23 AGWSR had beaten the 39-4 North Tama in the biggest upset of the year. It was a thrill to watch and a privilege to relay the story.

Brothers in more than name: Wapsie Valley twins support, motivate in each other

The Kleitsch twins are two of the best wrestlers on one of the best 1A teams in Iowa. Their secret? A bond forged on the farm and by hardship. When younger twin Brody lost his leg to cancer, his brother Brock was there, both as a friend and a motivator. Both scrap and fight to one-up the other and it makes them better at the sport.

I’ve had the privilege of seeing them twice, most recently at the Battle of Waterloo. It’s an amazing display whenever they’re on the mat and it was a pleasure to do this feature on them.