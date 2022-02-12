Don Bosco sends 13 of 14 wrestlers to state.

Nearly all of Don Bosco High’s varsity wrestling team is headed for the Traditional State Wrestling Tournament after a dominant performance for the Dons at Districts.

On Tuesday, they soundly beat Wapsie Valley 69-10 in the Class 1A Regional, clearing the way for them to take part in Wednesday’s Regional Dual Tournament in Des Moines. Now, 13 out of 14 Don Bosco wrestlers will compete for individual glory. They'll be joined by one wrestler from Jesup.

Don Bosco had a wrestler in all 14 four-way contests on Saturday and in the end, the Dons came out on top with ten first-place finishes, three seconds and a combined 241 team points. According to head Coach Chris Ortner, the boys of Don Bosco more than showed up and displayed the regional dominance the Dons are known for. But there’s still more work to be done.

“I think we still need to peak a little bit more," Ortner said. "There are still a few guys that probably weren’t at their best today, but that’s what next week’s for. We’re hoping that we continue to trend upward.”

Don Bosco's Cade Tenold, who finished first in the 170-pound category, will be one of those to compete in Des Moines. To win, he first had to edge out Grant Henderson of Sumner-Fredericksburg, but his real challenge came in facing Aiden Zook. Down by one point in the final leg of the third period, Tenold didn’t have the luxury of an escape. With less than ten seconds to go, he made the lunge for Zook, getting a takedown to win the weight class and guarantee his spot at state.

“Bosco is the best school in the country for training people to be the best at the end of the year,” Tenold said. “Our whole program’s built around as the season goes on, you keep getting better, keep working at it, and by the end of the year, there’s nobody who’s going to be able to handle that shape and our skill set.”

The day was a rough one for the hosting Jesup Jayhawks, but it wasn’t all bad. Sophomore Wyatt Vander Werff made it to first place in the 152 category. To do it, he had to edge out BGM’s Ryan Hopwood and then Foxe Youngblut of Don Bosco. According to Vander Werff, he lost to both of them earlier in the year, so upsetting them in the rematch made it all the more satisfying.

“It’s good for sure," he said. "To get a win over Don Bosco is really a special thing. It was, right when I won chills up and down my back, throughout my whole body. It’s great.”

Vander Werff will be heading to Des Moines and according to Jesup coach Matt Gross, his teammates will be there to support him.

