De Grasse still hoping to be part of Olympic sprint show

Andre De Grasse intends on being a major part of the sprint show at the Tokyo Games.

But only if it's postponed by a year.

Otherwise, Canada's fastest man won't be allowed to take to the starting line, even if he wants to.

Stunned at first, De Grasse told The Associated Press he understands Team Canada's decision to not send a team to the Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic unless the games were delayed a year.

"It's going to be a bummer and a disappointment if the Olympics went on without us," said De Grasse, who has seven Olympic and world championship medals to his credit. "Having the Olympics (in 2021), that's all I can really hope for moving forward."

The 25-year-old who lives and trains in Jacksonville, Florida, was cleaning his house when he happened to check his phone and see the news Sunday night.

He didn't sleep much.

This was supposed to be his year — his first chance for Olympic gold without Usain Bolt looming a few steps away. Only now a new crop of talent has arrived on the scene in Americans Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.

It's shaping up to be quite a showdown. Potentially, anyway.