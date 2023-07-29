This is the week where emotions run wild for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sports staff.

Last Friday the 2022-23 high school sports season ended, and that busy week brought relief of a long summer season being over.

It also brings the feeling of despair, quite frankly, because it is over. We love bringing to light the stories of our high school baseball and softball teams and when it is done, while yes, there is relief, there is also a feeling of we wish there were more games to still cover.

This past week is dead week or family week, whichever way you want to describe it, in Iowa high school sports, a week where the IHSAA and IGHSAU, don’t allow any contact between high school coaches and student-athletes.

The emotions also range to excitement for what is to come to next which also brings the feeling of being overwhelmed.

Over the next few weeks, the Courier staff will be bringing our readers a lot of fresh content previewing the start of the fall 2023-24 seasons.

There are going to be multiple stories from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa football media days, and we won’t forget season previews and profiles on Panther women’s soccer, volleyball and cross country.

We are also going to make a visit to Wartburg College to see how the Knights are feeing after making a run to the Division III football semifinals in 2022.

We are also going to start rolling out tons of high school football, volleyball, golf, girls’ swimming and cross-country previews and area athletes to watch lists.

This is where the overwhelmed sensation comes to us because our plans are ambitious for our mighty three-person staff.

You will be able to not only find our stuff in print and online at wcfcourier.com but on our newly created Instagram (Courier Sports) and Twitter (@wcfcsports) accounts where we are going to share even more content.

I’m going to get more into this later in August with a new column, but how we approach and cover game nights will be looking different in 2023-24. One of the exciting things we are going to bring to life, in addition to an expanded Preps to Watch column, is our readers will now be able to vote on our high school football game of the week. The ambition is also to have a vote on a high school volleyball game of the week to vote on.

But, let’s get back to where I started with this column…man, what a year in sports for us at the Courier.

Our final nod to the 2022-23 season will come out next Saturday when we announce our Courier Female and Male High School Athletes of the Year.

This is a labor of love for our staff, and it is our third year of working on this project.

If we could name all 12 of our finalists’ athlete of the year (six male and six female) we would because all of them are deserving and have the accolades to back up such distinction.

But in addition to ourselves – Ethan Petrik, Don Promnitz and I – we reached out to five other area media representatives who cover northeast Iowa athletics in either print, digital or radio capacities to help us select our two winners.

And let me inform you, it was a tight vote for both winners as we all struggled to find small differentiations between our worthy candidates.

I’ve read the profiles on both winners, and they are great reads, and we hope you will enjoy them next Saturday, too, in their print and online versions.

Finally, like I teased earlier in this column we are going to have a poll for our readers to participate in over the month of August.

The high school football season begins Aug. 25 and which game should be our Game of the Week.

What should be the Courier's First High School Game of the Week on Aug. 25? Here are the five games to select from:

The 111th meeting of Waterloo East and Waterloo West
Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Waverly-Shell Rock
Waterloo Christian at Springville
Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

The 111th meeting of Waterloo East and Waterloo West

Grundy Center at Dike-New Hartford

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Waverly-Shell Rock

Waterloo Christian at Springville

Don Bosco at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

You will also be able to vote on this on our Instagram, Twitter pages and online at wcfcourier.com inside this column.