MINNEAPOLIS — Fourth-ranked Iowa won seven matches, including three matchups of top 10 wrestlers, on the way to a 24-10 Big Ten wrestling win over rival Minnesota Sunday.

Fifth-ranked Kaleb Young got the Hawkeyes (7-0, 2-0) started with a 7-1 decision over ninth-ranked Steve Bleise at 157 pounds. Second-ranked Spencer Lee later added a 4-0 win over No. 6 Sean Russell at 125 pounds, and 10th-ranked Austin DeSanto handled No. 7 Ethan Lizak 6-1 at 133 pounds.

Iowa also got a pin from second-ranked Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds and a major decision from No. 12 Pat Lugo over No. 20 Tommy Thorn at 149 pounds.

The Hawkeyes’ next meet is Friday when 24th-ranked Rutgers visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8 p.m. dual.

IOWA ST. 31, FRESNO ST. 6: Iowa State won eight of 10 matches and put a 31-6 beatdown on Fresno State in a Big 12 Conference dual wrestling meet Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

Included in the Cyclones’ wins were four bonus-point victories. Ian Parker started the meet with a 19-5 major decision at 141 pounds, Marcus Coleman added a 14-1 major at 174, Alex Mackall pinned his opponent at 125 and Austin Gomez racked up a 24-5 technical fall at 133.

Sam Colbray and Gannon Gremmel also won key matches for Iowa State, edging their opponents by a single point.

Now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 action, the 21st-ranked Cyclones wrestle at Rider Thursday at 6 p.m. Fresno State slipped to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.

Summaries

IOWA 24, MINNESOTA 10

157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Steve Bleise, 7-1, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) pinned Carson Brolsma, 5:55, 174 — Devin Skatzka (Minn) dec. Mitch Bowman, 11-9, 184 — Cash Wilcke (Iowa) dec. Brandon Krone, 9-2, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Dylan Anderson, 9-4, 285 — Gable Steveson (Minn) maj. dec. Connor Corbin, 12-3, 125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) dec. Sean Russell, 4-0, 133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) dec. Ethan Lizak, 6-1, 141 — Mitch McKee (Minn) dec. Max Murin, 5-3, 149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) maj. dec. Tommy Thorn, 14-0.

Note: Iowa deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

IOWA ST. 31, FRESNO ST. 6

141 — Ian Parker (ISU) maj. dec. Chris Deloza, 19-5, 149 — Jarrett Degen (ISU) dec. Khristian Olivas, 11-5, 157 — Jacob Wright (FS) dec. Chase Straw, 5-4, TB1, 165 — Logan Schumacher (ISU) dec. Brandon Martino, 11-7, 174 — Marcus Coleman (ISU) maj. dec. Dominic Kincaid, 14-1, 184 — Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Jackson Hemauer, 8-7, 197 — Josh Hokit (FS) dec. Willie Miklus, 4-2, SV1, 285 — Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. A.J. Nevills, 6-5, 125 — Alex Mackall (ISU) pinned Robert Garcia, 5 54, 133 — Austin Gomez (ISU) tech. fall over Gary Joint, 24-5, 5:32.

