Wis.-La Crosse whips Luther wrestlers

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Wisconsin-La Crosse won eight of the 10 matches and dealt Luther a 33-8 college wrestling defeat Friday.
The 11th-ranked Eagles (9-4) won the first seven bouts, including pins at the first two weights and three major decisions.'
Luther (9-6), ranked 19th, got a decision from Ira Kuehn at 184 pounds and a technical fall from Keenan Feldpausch at 285 pounds.
