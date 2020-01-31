You are the owner of this article.
Wis.-La Crosse whips Luther wrestlers
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Wis.-La Crosse whips Luther wrestlers

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Wisconsin-La Crosse won eight of the 10 matches and dealt Luther a 33-8 college wrestling defeat Friday.

The 11th-ranked Eagles (9-4) won the first seven bouts, including pins at the first two weights and three major decisions.'

Luther (9-6), ranked 19th, got a decision from Ira Kuehn at 184 pounds and a technical fall from Keenan Feldpausch at 285 pounds.

Wis.-La Crosse 33, Luther 8

125 -- Tristan Jenny (UWL) pinned Sam Camacho, 2:22, 133 -- Josh Stenger (UWL) pinned Tyler Difiore, 1:25, 141 -- Hayden Schlough (UWL) dec. Marcus Mandler, 4-2, 149 -- Sam Wenzel (UWL) dec. Teagen Miller, 10-5, 157 -- Nolan Hertel (UWL) maj. dec. Michael Egan, 10-2, 165 -- Grant Zamin (UWL) maj. dec. Tanner Weaver, 14-3, 174 -- Mitchell Hertel (UWL) maj. dec. Isaiah Mitchell, 10-0, 184 -- Ira Kuehn (Luth) dec. Sawyer Massie, 8-3, 197 -- Isaac Lahr (UWL) dec. Donovan Corn, 8-1, 285 -- Keenan Feldpausch (Luth) tech. fall over Nolan Tewell, 16-0, 4:12.

