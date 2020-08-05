Williams' game-winning home run lifts first-place Waterloo Bucks

“I think it just makes baseball a lot more fun,” Williams said. “It’s already a fun sport, but having success makes it even better.

“We’re just having a good time in the dugout. We’re doing everything we can to keep spirits up. Nobody knows each other coming in so you’ve just got to have a good time, meet some new people, make it as much fun as you can.”

This game's dramatic finish came after a Rochester team (4-21) that has now lost 14 consecutive contests made the Bucks work for everything they got.

Waterloo’s Tristan Peterson and Dalton Shuffield opened the home half of the second inning with singles. The Bucks took a 2-0 lead after a run scored on an throwing error followed by Brett McCleary’s sacrifice fly to center.

Williams’ first homer of the day came in the fourth inning as Waterloo went up 3-0.

“Peyton had a good year at Iowa, but only played 20 games and hadn’t made it through conference,” Waterloo manager Casey Harms said. “Early on he wasn’t super sharp for us. He’s really made some strides in the last couple weeks of being consistent, which is really impressive for a young guy like that.”