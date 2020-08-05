Williams' game-winning home run lifts first-place Waterloo Bucks

WATERLOO -- With “C” is for Cookie playing as his walk-up song, Peyton Williams continued to feast on Northwoods League pitching Wednesday afternoon in front of a youthful crowd that included children making daycare field trips to Riverfront Stadium.
Williams saw a first-pitch fastball and blasted a ninth-inning, game-winning home run off the stadium scoreboard for his second round-tripper during a 4-3 Waterloo victory over Rochester. The University of Iowa freshman from Johnston was doused by teammates with a Gatorade cooler of water upon crossing home plate.
“It was a little cold, but on a hot day it feels good,” said Williams, who has hit three home runs within the last two games over a 20-hour time frame. “It just feels good to win.”
Rake in hand, intending to help tend to the field in the aftermath of this quick matinee that took just under two hours to complete, Williams was sidetracked by fulfilling autograph and photo requests.
“Just being able to play every day makes it so if something goes wrong you have plenty of games to fix that,” Williams said. “You can work on stuff that you might not be able to during the (college) season. If you find something that works it’s easy to catch rhythm.”
Certainly, Williams is in a groove. The cleanup hitter is now up to a team-high nine home runs for the first-place Bucks (20-10).
“I think it just makes baseball a lot more fun,” Williams said. “It’s already a fun sport, but having success makes it even better.
“We’re just having a good time in the dugout. We’re doing everything we can to keep spirits up. Nobody knows each other coming in so you’ve just got to have a good time, meet some new people, make it as much fun as you can.”
This game's dramatic finish came after a Rochester team (4-21) that has now lost 14 consecutive contests made the Bucks work for everything they got.
Waterloo’s Tristan Peterson and Dalton Shuffield opened the home half of the second inning with singles. The Bucks took a 2-0 lead after a run scored on an throwing error followed by Brett McCleary’s sacrifice fly to center.
Williams’ first homer of the day came in the fourth inning as Waterloo went up 3-0.
“Peyton had a good year at Iowa, but only played 20 games and hadn’t made it through conference,” Waterloo manager Casey Harms said. “Early on he wasn’t super sharp for us. He’s really made some strides in the last couple weeks of being consistent, which is really impressive for a young guy like that.”
Waterloo starting pitcher Dusty Schramm was perfect in five of his first six innings, but the bottom half of Rochester’s lineup came through to tie the game and give him a seven-inning no decision. Logan Sanders and Kyle Hucks drove in the Honkers’ first two runs with two outs in the fifth inning. Robert Moore singled and Bryce Begell doubled before the tying run came home on a slow grounder in the seventh.
Waterloo had a chance in the eighth inning, but Hucks came up with a spectacular diving catch in centerfield that saved a run.
Two scoreless innings of relief by Alec Huertas set the table for Williams’ heroics. He received help early from Shuffield at shortstop, who made a spectacular play and throw in the hole to retire first hitter of the eighth inning.
Huertas was set to start on Monday, but a concussion suffered after getting hit during batting practice, delayed him until Wednesday’s work off the bench. He struck out four of the six Honkers he faced during two scoreless innings for the win.
This Bucks victory came in the middle of a week in which Waterloo will play four road games.
“We got off the bus at 1 a.m. last night from Rochester so there’s a lot of stuff that can go wrong on a day game, our only 12:05 p.m. first pitch of the year,” Harms said. “But the kids did a good job up in the stands singing their ‘Baby Shark’ and keeping some energy.”
As players leave Waterloo’s roster to quarantine in their college towns prior to the start of school, new faces have arrived. Harms is hopeful success will be contagious.
“It’s about the guys who have been here the whole time welcoming them and showing them the ways,” Harms said. “The train is heading in the right direction. It’s been moving that way all summer. It’s a matter of those guys showing up and continuing to add on and not slow it down.”
FERGUSON’S FAREWELL: Patrick Ferguson, the longest tenured player in Bucks history, played his final home game Wednesday. He’ll depart after the team’s road trip ends on Friday. Ferguson was granted an extra year of NCAA eligibility following last spring’s shortened season. He’s joining Gardner-Webb’s roster as a graduate transfer.
