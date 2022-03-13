Who cares if it wasn't pretty? The Wartburg Knights are National Champs...again

When a film trailer puts "Academy Award winner" before an actors name, do you always remember the movie they won for and how good their performance was? Doubtful.

So later on down the line do you really think anyone will remember or care exactly how the Wartburg Knights won their 15th DIII National Wrestling Championship? Probably not.

At the end of the day, all that matters is that they won.

No, it was not pretty at all. The Knights will tell you that themselves. After an absolutely dominant Friday in which six their seven wrestlers qualified for the semis, five of those six were defeated and sent to the consolation bracket. Two of those five lost their consolation matches outright, one (David Hollingsworth) blew out his ACL and had to forfeit his final two matches, only one of the two third place wrestlers was victorious and Wartburg's lone finalist (Zayren Terukina) was defeated by 3-2 decision. Up until the final team scores were tallied, it was a Saturday to forget.

All of those details likely will be forgotten, because in the end there was only one thing worth remembering: The Wartburg Knights are National Champions for the DIII-record 15th time.

"It feels great right now," said 184 pounder Kyle Briggs, who finished the weekend in 3rd place. "We had our ups and downs, started off as a team and didn't have the best semifinal round but we came back. We were fighting for scraps and tried to do the best we could do. It ended up paying off by the slimmest of margins."

Slimmest of margins is right. After entering the day with a 15 point lead over second place Wabash College, Wartburg actually fell behind Wabash through the semifinals. After the conclusion of the consolation matches, Terukina was the Knights' lone championship wrestler while Wabash had three. The score entering the championship round? Wartburg 79, Wabash 78.

After Wabash's first wrestler faltered in the 125 match, Wartburg had a chance to give themselves some room to breath. Unfortunately, Terukina was bested by Mount Union's Jordin James and the Knights were forced to hold their breath. Both of Wabash's remaining wrestlers needed to lose for the Knights to increase their DIII record for National Wrestling Championships. Against all likelihood, both Wabash wrestlers were defeated and the Knights claimed the crown once more.

Head coach Eric Keller said prior to the final scores coming in, however, that the Knights' success wasn't measured by points or titles. He believes that effort is what sets Wartburg apart from other wrestling programs.

"The effort toady was good," he said. "We didn't capitalize on all of our opportunities, but for us the bottom line is...we gave a full effort. That's success to us."

Keller went on to say that he was grateful for all of the seniors for what they gave in their time with Wartburg. To the underclassman, however, he stressed that everyone on the roster needs to get better.

The National Champion Knights still need to get better? Yeah, it's a scary thought. However, it's also true.

They'll tell you that themselves. Terukina came closer than any other Knight to tasting an individual national championship on Saturday night when he finished second. The junior was happy for a team title and grateful for a runner-up trophy, but he was far from satisfied.

In fact, like Keller, he also believes that he and the rest of the Knights need to get even better.

"I already want to go back to work," he said. "I just want to get back in the room, go work out and keep getting better. That's all I can do."

