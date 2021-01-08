 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend sports briefs: Hawkeye Community College names Ethan Crawford AD
0 comments
top story
SPORTS BRIEFS

Weekend sports briefs: Hawkeye Community College names Ethan Crawford AD

{{featured_button_text}}
Redtails logo

WATERLOO–Hawkeye Community College has named Ethan Crawford as the next Director of Athletics and Recreation. He has served as interim director since December 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I am thrilled that Mr. Ethan Crawford will serve as the Director of Athletics and Recreation,” said Dr. Dione Somerville, executive vice president. “He was part of the initial strategic enrollment planning that created athletics at Hawkeye and will now focus on shaping the future of athletics under the new leadership. I believe that his strategic planning, experience in both athletics and recreation, flexibility, and understanding of Hawkeye will be an asset to the college.”

Crawford joined Hawkeye in 2015 as an assistant coordinator for Student Life, transitioning to assistant coordinator of intercollegiate athletics when sports were launched in April 2015. He became coordinator in January 2016 and associate director in July 2017.

"I want to thank the administration, department staff, student-athletes, and the entire campus community for putting their trust in me to continue to lead the athletic and recreation department into the future,” Crawford said. 

+1 
Ethan Crawford

Crawford

 COURTESTY PHOTO
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Luka Garza prepared for homecoming
Iowa

Luka Garza prepared for homecoming

Iowa’s superstar senior center will make another trip to his home area Thursday night when the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten Conference) play Maryland (6-5, 1-4) at the Xfinity Center.

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News