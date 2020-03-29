Waterloo's Haley Eckerman continues coaching journey

“She’s very welcoming and knows this Division I change isn’t going to be a huge change, but at the same time she values my opinion on a lot of things. I’m able to learn from her, and she lets me hold accountability for myself.”

Shindler is looking forward to working with Eckerman.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m so excited to have someone like Haley on our staff,” Schindler said, in a release from school announcing Eckerman’s hire. “She has not only played at the highest level and won, but she has the personality and drive to be successful anywhere she goes.

“She will be a huge asset in recruiting because most of these athletes have grown up with pictures of her on their walls. I have really enjoyed getting to know her, and I believe she is going to make an immediate impact for our team on and off the court.”

Eckerman’s transition from a professional playing career overseas to coaching began at Waterloo West in 2018. She helped the Wahawks win seven more matches than the previous season and reach the regional finals. Her former East High teammate and assistant coach, Ashley Berinobis, guided West to another step forward last season with a 27-14 record.