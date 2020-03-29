Waterloo's Haley Eckerman continues coaching journey

WATERLOO — Technology is helping Haley Eckerman get a start on her most recent job.
The former Waterloo East all-state outside hitter and University of Texas volleyball national champion was recently hired as an assistant coach at Tarleton State in Stephenville, Texas — a small college town of 21,000 that sits 75 miles southwest of Fort Worth.
Eckerman is playing a role in recruiting and coaching the outside hitter position group for a traditionally strong NCAA Division II program that will make the jump to Division I this fall as a member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).
The Waterloo native joined head coach Mary Shindler’s staff prior to students leaving for spring break.
Restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have prevented Eckerman from talking to the players in person. She created a Google form for them to fill out with information about their families and interests in order to figure out ways to help them reach goals and grow. Zoom calls have also been used for introductions.
“I’m trying to figure out the best way to get them adapted to this new, new as quickly as possible,” Eckerman said. “I’ve been watching some of their film. As the weeks go on with us doing these one-on-one Zoom calls, I’ll get into talking about that and have them look at things and see how they’ll improve.”
Eckerman’s introduction to collegiate coaching began as a recruiting coordinator and assistant last spring at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. The program had only six returning players upon her arrival and brought in eight freshmen and a transfer for the fall season.
With so many new players, Lamar had a different feel than Eckerman’s playing days at Texas where the culture was well established.
“Just trying to find that culture again was the hardest part for me, helping the girls understand what their team culture, what their team atmosphere was going to be,” Eckerman said.
Eckerman became Lamar’s interim head coach following a coaching change at the end of the season. She was one of two finalists for the permanent job, but didn’t receive the offer.
A friend in the coaching community helped put her in touch with Shindler, a well-established head coach who has accumulated a 317-171 record in 15 seasons at her alma mater Tarleton State.
Eckerman had positive memories from working at a couple volleyball camps with Shindler in the past and enjoyed her energy. The two coaches have sons the same age who will be able to hang out together during summer camps.
“She’s very decorated at Tarleton State,” Eckerman said. “She played there and spent her coaching career there. It’s a very family oriented university, and I really like that.
“She’s very welcoming and knows this Division I change isn’t going to be a huge change, but at the same time she values my opinion on a lot of things. I’m able to learn from her, and she lets me hold accountability for myself.”
Shindler is looking forward to working with Eckerman.
“I’m so excited to have someone like Haley on our staff,” Schindler said, in a release from school announcing Eckerman’s hire. “She has not only played at the highest level and won, but she has the personality and drive to be successful anywhere she goes.
“She will be a huge asset in recruiting because most of these athletes have grown up with pictures of her on their walls. I have really enjoyed getting to know her, and I believe she is going to make an immediate impact for our team on and off the court.”
Eckerman’s transition from a professional playing career overseas to coaching began at Waterloo West in 2018. She helped the Wahawks win seven more matches than the previous season and reach the regional finals. Her former East High teammate and assistant coach, Ashley Berinobis, guided West to another step forward last season with a 27-14 record.
“I think the biggest thing was just getting them to buy into themselves,” Eckerman said, reflecting back on that first head coaching job. “That’s at every level. … Get everybody to buy into a system.
“I think Ashley continued to do that, and that’s why I wanted Ashley as my assistant at the time. We thought alike. We played alike when we were in high school. It was awesome to see that those senior girls (at West last season) helped that culture continue.”
Now into her third year coaching, Eckerman has become more content with retirement from her playing career.
“It’s definitely different,” Eckerman said. “There’s days I’m like, ‘Maybe I should be playing back overseas.’ Mentally and emotionally, I think of how I was overseas, and this is making me so much happier being a coach. That outweighed the money and the playing.
“It was hard to transition, but I think once the season fully started last year in August I finally was like, ‘You know what? I’m retired.’ It’s nice that I still get to jump in and play with the kids, especially here against our girls.”
Eckerman still takes big swings during workouts whenever she’s called upon to help simulate a heavy hitter.
“I might be hurting after, I have to stretch a lot more than before, but it works,” she acknowledged.
The volleyball star turned coach maintains connections within the Cedar Valley. She has often turned to guidance from University of Northern Iowa head coach Bobbi Petersen.
“Deep down, I still bleed purple and gold,” Eckerman said. “Bobbi was the first to recruit me, and I built such a great relationship with her and her family.
“She’s someone I’m able to talk to about, ‘What do you think I should do in this situation?’ It’s awesome that I have that relationship and just get to see them continue to be successful. I support them from far away.”
Settling into life inside the community of Stephenville, Eckerman is looking forward to the challenge of helping the WAC’s newest member make its Division I volleyball transition.
“I think the biggest thing is just getting them to create a standard for the next couple generations in recruiting classes we’ll be bringing in,” Eckerman said. “We don’t know how this year is going to play out. We might do great. We might struggle. But we’ll learn, and then we’ll definitely be able to continue that in the next couple years in the program.”
