LA CROSSE, Wisconsin — The Waterloo Bucks’ nine-game winning streak came to a halt with a pair of losses to the La Crosse Loggers this weekend.

On the road, the Bucks (11-3) fell to La Crosse (11-1) 15-5 on Saturday and 12-11 on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Loggers found their offense early, jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the first two innings of action. La Crosse did not relent, adding six runs in the bottom of the seventh to end any threat of a Waterloo comeback.

The Bucks managed nine hits in the loss with Ben Gallaher leading the way with a 2-of-3 showing at the plate.

On Sunday, a Bucks comeback came up just shy.

Waterloo fell behind 12-5 after La Crosse scored seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings.

In spite of the sizeable deficit, Waterloo rallied, coming within one run of the Loggers, with four runs in the seventh and two in the eighth.

La Crosse staved off the rally and held on for a one run win.

Christian Smith went 1-of-3 at the plate with a home run in the loss. Elliot good drove in a team-high three runs on a 2-of-4 night at the plate which included one double.

The losses put Waterloo one game back of the Loggers for first place in the Great Plains East division standings.

Up next, the Bucks host the Eau Claire Express (5-9) at Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. for both games.

Linescores Saturday La Crosse 15, Waterloo 5 Waterloo 010 110 020 – 5 9 2 La Crosse 221 201 61X – 15 14 0 Ethan Bell, Eli Lehrman (4), Jakub Amado (6), Thomas Leiden (7) and Ben Gallaher. Michael Debattista, Ben Zeigler-Namoa (6), Dylan Kirkeby (9) and Dylan King. WP - Debattista. LP - Bell. 2B - WAT: Hill, Nichols, Donaldson. LAC: DeCriscio, Frey, Piotrowski, Cobb, Mitchell. 3B - LAC: Piotrowski. HR - LAC: LaNeve. Sunday La Crosse 12, Waterloo 11 Waterloo 004 100 420 – 11 11 1 La Crosse 104 052 00X – 12 8 1 Noah Larkin, Sam Skarich (3), Chaney Trout (5), Dylan Warda (6), Jack Laird (7) and Max Shor. Jack Bunnell, Dylan Lapic (3), Jake Porter (4), Kaden Krueger (7), Carter Foss (7), Tony Pluta (9) and Dylan King. WP - Porter. LP - Skarich. 2B - WAT: Good, Marcy. 3B - WAT: Hill. HR - WAT: Smith. LAC: LaNeve 2.

