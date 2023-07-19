WATERLOO — Waterloo lost to the Eau Claire Express 10-4 on Tuesday as the once hot Bucks continued their recent skid.

The loss, Waterloo’s third straight, prevented the Bucks from gaining a half-game on the La Crosse Loggers for first place in the Great Plains East division standings.

On Tuesday, the Express leapt ahead with three runs in the top of the fourth and added five runs in the sixth to take a commanding 8-0 lead.

The Bucks eventually mustered a one run response in the bottom of the seventh, but it proved too little, too late as Eau Claire sealed a 10-4 win with two runs in the final two innings.

Waterloo managed no extra-base hits in the contest while the Express managed three doubles and 15 hits.

The Bucks face the Express again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. before playing a pair of road contests against the Mankato MoonDogs on Thursday and Friday.

Linescore

Eau Claire 10, Waterloo 4

Eau Claire 0000 305 011 – 10 15 2

Waterloo 000 000 121 – 4 7 2

Isaiah Katz, Caden MacDonald (7), Kellan Short (8), Nick Fitzanko (9) and Camden Ross. Korey Bunselmeyer, Evan Morrison (6), Jakub Amado (8), Thomas Leiden (9) and Ben Gallaher. WP—Katz. LP—Bunselmeyer. 2B—EC: Nagelbach, Becerra, Witte.