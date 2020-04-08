Wartburg wrestling coach Eric Keller is excited for season-opener at Iowa State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College wrestling head coach Eric Keller spoke on Wednesday with a high level of enthusiasm resonating from his voice in a time when there has been little to get excited about within sports world.

There’s now a major carrot to dangle in front of the NCAA Division III national power’s wrestlers through an extended offseason that began with cancellation of the national championships due to the coronavirus.

Wartburg will open its 2020-21 season with a 7 p.m. dual on Nov. 6 at Iowa State inside Hilton Coliseum.

“In a real uncertain time right now with everything going on -- and the way the season ended without getting to have a national tournament -- I think it helps to be able to mentally turn the page to thinking about the future, thinking about next year,” Keller said. “It’s an exciting event to think about for next year and early, right away next year.

“It helps these guys to have something to put on the calendar, look forward to and get excited about.”

Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser reached out to Keller, setting in motion the Knights’ first dual against an NCAA Division I school since a trip to Wisconsin during the 2011-12 season. Wartburg held its own throughout a 17-16 loss to the Badgers on criteria.